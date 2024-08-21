Tracking the Tropics | August 21, evening

CBC

Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been