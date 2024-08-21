Tracking the Tropics | August 21, evening
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on a huge diesel depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday has engulfed more fuel storage tanks, news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities. Ukraine often says it is retaliating against Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Moscow calls drone attacks on its oil infrastructure acts of terrorism. Around 20 of 74 storage tanks at the depot in the Proletarsk district of the region are on fire, the RIA news agency reported citing local administration boss Valery Gornich.
COURTENAY, B.C. — When Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.
Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.
Tropical activity in an unusually active hurricane season will take a breather after Ernesto, but forecasters don’t believe it will last long.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been detected in central Saskatchewan. Residents in the affected region should be in their shelters.
The original photo was taken in 2011 in Chile. It showed an image of a beached whale, not a mysterious creature as the altered version does.
The most substantial rain in quite a while will impact Vancouver Island on Wednesday, with some places picking up between 30-50 mm by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms, as well
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.
The Bridgeton Police Department in New Jersey is looking to identify a woman who climbed over the wooden fence surrounding the tiger enclosure at Cohanzick Zoo. According to authorities, the visitor put her hand through the wire enclosure and was almost badly hurt.
Don't let this week's autumn chill fool you, summer still has a lot left to give as we take a turn towards the end of August
Sweltering conditions were expected this week with near record to record temperatures forecast for portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.
Forecasters are keeping close watch this week on a developing tropical system in the Pacific.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
An Alaska hunter suffered dual injuries both at the hand of an attacking brown bear, and by gunfire during attempts to help fend off the attack Saturday, wildlife officials said.
The Australian government approved on Wednesday an ambitious plan for a massive solar farm intended to power millions of homes domestically and supply electricity to Singapore. The project now depends on sign-offs from Singapore's energy market authority, Indonesia's government and Australian Indigenous communities. Australia approved on Wednesday plans for a massive solar and battery farm that would export energy to Singapore, a project billed as the "largest solar precinct in the world".Author