Tracking the Tropics | August 22, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
COURTENAY, B.C. — When Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.
Hurricane Gilma is a Category 3 storm but is expected to remain at sea and away from land for now.
An Alaska hunter suffered dual injuries both at the hand of an attacking brown bear, and by gunfire during attempts to help fend off the attack Saturday, wildlife officials said.
Some climate change scenarios are so dire that experts are constantly monitoring them. Here's the latest news.
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.
The sun is approaching solar maximum and it's become clear that this solar cycle is more active than what astrophysicists had predicted.
A strong cluster of thunderstorms will persist overnight across the southern Prairies after tornado warnings were dropped, with another opportunity reappearing for active weather on Thursday for eastern parts of the region.
Sunrun CEO Mary Powell said the company is focusing on a "battery-first" strategy and generating cash.
The most substantial rain in quite a while will impact Vancouver Island on Wednesday, with some places picking up between 30-50 mm by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms, as well
Kim Harrower was walking her 12-year-old Labrador Retriever along the Rotary Boardwalk in Yellowknife on Tuesday when she noticed something unusual on the shoreline."I saw this kind of blue-green stuff near the waterline, and it looked like paint... and I was a bit concerned it could be a chemical that my dog shouldn't be near," Harrower said.Harrower didn't report it but later found a Facebook post from the N.W.T.'s department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) about a cyanobacterial bloom
Research on Mississippi beavers is happening at new sanctuary in South Mississippi.
Staff say a "midnight marine marauder" dumped a "bucket full" of shore crabs in their recycling bin.
The Bridgeton Police Department in New Jersey is looking to identify a woman who climbed over the wooden fence surrounding the tiger enclosure at Cohanzick Zoo. According to authorities, the visitor put her hand through the wire enclosure and was almost badly hurt.
A man in Alaska was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while trying to protect himself from a brown bear.
Henry Ward, whose farm near Lincoln flooded last winter, says he has not yet had any government aid.
The Australian government approved on Wednesday an ambitious plan for a massive solar farm intended to power millions of homes domestically and supply electricity to Singapore. The project now depends on sign-offs from Singapore's energy market authority, Indonesia's government and Australian Indigenous communities. Australia approved on Wednesday plans for a massive solar and battery farm that would export energy to Singapore, a project billed as the "largest solar precinct in the world".Author