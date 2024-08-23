Tracking the Tropics | August 23, Morning Update

CBC

Kim Harrower was walking her 12-year-old Labrador Retriever along the Rotary Boardwalk in Yellowknife on Tuesday when she noticed something unusual on the shoreline."I saw this kind of blue-green stuff near the waterline, and it looked like paint... and I was a bit concerned it could be a chemical that my dog shouldn't be near," Harrower said.Harrower didn't report it but later found a Facebook post from the N.W.T.'s department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) about a cyanobacterial bloom