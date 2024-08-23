Tracking the Tropics | August 23, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Hurricane Gilma is a Category 3 storm but is expected to remain at sea and away from land for now.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
COURTENAY, B.C. — When Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.
The sun is approaching solar maximum and it's become clear that this solar cycle is more active than what astrophysicists had predicted.
Some climate change scenarios are so dire that experts are constantly monitoring them. Here's the latest news.
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984, when he was captured at two years old.
An Alaska hunter suffered dual injuries both at the hand of an attacking brown bear, and by gunfire during attempts to help fend off the attack Saturday, wildlife officials said.
British Columbia is heading into the weekend with the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain. This brings a risk of localized flooding, but there is a silver lining. The Weather Network's meteorologist, Nicole Karkic, has the details.
The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.
A strong cluster of thunderstorms will persist overnight across the southern Prairies after tornado warnings were dropped, with another opportunity reappearing for active weather on Thursday for eastern parts of the region.
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled the Big Island of Hawaii on Thursday while storms developed in the Pacific.
Neom, Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity, has ordered Candela P-12s, high-speed electric shuttle ships that look like they hover over water.
A young humpback whale was freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail during an almost 24-hour rescue operation in Sydney Harbor. The juvenile whale immediately began swimming toward the Sydney Heads and the open Pacific Ocean after government wildlife rescuers removed the ropes late Friday morning, Macquarie University whale expert Vanessa Pirotta said. Pirotta said the whale could have become entangled far earlier than Thursday.
It’s relatively rare for storms to directly threaten the Hawaiian Islands
Rare tropical storm impacts the Hawaiian islands this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Kim Harrower was walking her 12-year-old Labrador Retriever along the Rotary Boardwalk in Yellowknife on Tuesday when she noticed something unusual on the shoreline."I saw this kind of blue-green stuff near the waterline, and it looked like paint... and I was a bit concerned it could be a chemical that my dog shouldn't be near," Harrower said.Harrower didn't report it but later found a Facebook post from the N.W.T.'s department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) about a cyanobacterial bloom
Henry Ward, whose farm near Lincoln flooded last winter, says he has not yet had any government aid.
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone formed in the central Pacific Ocean on Thursday on a forecast path that may cross near Hawaii's Big Island, while major Hurricane Gilma remained a Category 3 storm at sea.
It would be the first in 20 years.