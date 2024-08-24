Tracking the Tropics | August 24, Morning Update

Storyful

A pod of playful dolphins zoomed around a lunge-feeding humpback whale in the waters off New York’s Long Island recently.Southampton drone photographer Joanna Steidle captured this footage with a zoom lens off the coast of Gin Beach in Southampton, New York. Steidle told Storyful when she pulled up to the beach, she was startled by the “joyful screams” of onlookers who spotted the humpback.“I quickly launched my drone to find the humpback whale just 300 feet from the coast,” Steidle said, adding that the whale was “playing” with the dolphins in the moments between lunge-feeding on menhaden fish.“Witnessing multi-species interactions like this brings me great joy and I am fortunate to share it with you!” she said.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales spend most of their time during warmer months feeding and building up fat stores for winter. The whales use several techniques to help herd, corral, and disorient prey. Once the prey is corralled, they are pushed toward the surface and engulfed as the whale lunges upward. Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful