Tracking the Tropics | August 24, Morning Update

WFTS-Tampa

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • Watch: Black bear approaches girl, grabs her leg in ‘scary moment’

    A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by

  • Where Tropical Storm Hone Is Headed

    Meteorologists have warned of potential overflowing streams and property damage due to the increased rainfall.

  • A grizzly bear was standing on his back and went in for the ‘kill bite.’ He survived to tell the story

    Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

  • What Is the Longest Snake in the World? Meet the Top 9

    The Guinness World Record for the heaviest snake goes to the green anaconda, a massive creature that tips the scales at over 500 pounds — basically the snake equivalent of a grand piano. But when it comes to length, some ancient species stretch even longer than a school bus. These slithering giants are the ultimate combination of "long and strong."

  • B.C. residents frustrated by FortisBC's 'devastating' tree trims

    Residents in Keremeos, B.C., are up in arms after trees around the Southern Interior community have had their branches trimmed.Dozens of trees near power lines have had their branches trimmed by a contractor for FortisBC, which provides natural gas and electric services in the area.Residents of the village, located around 80 kilometres south of Kelowna, took to social media over the past few days to share photos and voice their frustration. One member of a local Facebook group called it "Keremeo

  • Chatham-Kent's Rondeau Bay risks exposure to Lake Erie waves as barrier beach erodes

    The placid water of Rondeau Bay in Chatham-Kent, Ont., is at risk of being exposed to the punishing and turbulent waves of Lake Erie. It's because the barrier beach that divides the bodies of water is being eaten away by erosion.Some people who live in nearby Erieau are noticing the narrow strip of sand — nearly two kilometres long — washing away. They say it could cause trouble for the bay and potentially jeopardize farmland, marshland and wildlife. It's something that's become all too familiar

  • Gas prices fall across Canada following 'summer peak' prediction

    The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.

  • Young humpback whale freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail in Sydney Harbor

    A young humpback whale was freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail during an almost 24-hour rescue operation in Sydney Harbor. The juvenile whale immediately began swimming toward the Sydney Heads and the open Pacific Ocean after government wildlife rescuers removed the ropes late Friday morning, Macquarie University whale expert Vanessa Pirotta said. Pirotta said the whale could have become entangled far earlier than Thursday.

  • Hungry Japanese beetles a growing problem in parts of N.S.

    The population of Japanese beetles in Nova Scotia is growing and that's contributing to the death of plants and fruit crops in parts of the province.The beetles are an invasive species in the province and the current infestation is raising concerns. Bernie Thorne, a grape grower in Berwick and the vice-president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, said the beetles, which are fairly new to the Annapolis Valley, are hungry enough to do some damage. "There's enough population there at

  • Montana angler injured by black bear in surprise encounter

    A Montana angler was injured Wednesday by a black bear that “swatted” his face as he fished alone on the Stillwater River near the town of Beehive. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the adult male did not seek medical attention after the incident. The…

  • Nocturnal severe thunderstorm moving across AB, SK

    A potent warm front is expected to bring severe weather trailing into the overnight. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • Testing begins on filtering murky East River water for a floating pool making it safe for swimmers

    After years of planning, a floating swimming pool in the East River may be closer to becoming a reality. The non-profit group Friends of +POOL is testing a filtration system that will filter out contaminants in the river making it safe to swim. (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)

  • Quiet in the tropics since Debby, but that’s likely to change in September. Here’s why

    As Debby slowly moved up the Southeast coast as a tropical storm, the system showering Beaufort County with torrential rain and wiping out power.

  • Hawaii on guard as tropical storm grows in the central Pacific

    It’s relatively rare for storms to directly threaten the Hawaiian Islands

  • Whale tangled in fishing debris freed in Sydney Harbour

    One of the world’s busiest harbors became the scene of a dramatic rescue operation Friday after a young humpback whale was spotted with fishing gear tangled around its tail.

  • Blue-green algae found in Belwood Lake reservoir, conservation authority warns

    Blue-green algae has been found at Belwood Lake reservoir and visitors are being asked to stay away because it could be toxic.The presence of a small blue-green algae bloom has been observed near the boat launch at Belwood Lake reservoir, just north of Fergus. Signage has been posted notifying the public of the conditions, the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) said in a release Friday.Some varieties of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and pets.The hot summer days have created "per

  • Chinese Scientists Extract Water From Lunar Soil

    Soil Says Using brand new methodology, scientists in China have discovered a shockingly simple trick to extract large quantities of water from lunar soil. As the South China Morning Post and other outlets report, the new technique has been tested out on Moon dirt samples brought back from China's 2020 Chang'e 5 mission — the […]

  • Tropical Storm Hone forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Hawaii this weekend

    HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone was expected to deliver strong winds and heavy rain to Hawaii this weekend, particularly to the Big Island and Maui, as it passes south of the island chain. Forecasters believe it will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane for part of the time it skirts past the state.

  • An Iceland volcano erupts again but spares the nearby town of Grindavik for now

    GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Lava continued to spew from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Friday — the sixth time since December the volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

  • Dolphins and Humpback Whale Feast on Fish in Gorgeous Long Island Drone Footage

    A pod of playful dolphins zoomed around a lunge-feeding humpback whale in the waters off New York’s Long Island recently.Southampton drone photographer Joanna Steidle captured this footage with a zoom lens off the coast of Gin Beach in Southampton, New York. Steidle told Storyful when she pulled up to the beach, she was startled by the “joyful screams” of onlookers who spotted the humpback.“I quickly launched my drone to find the humpback whale just 300 feet from the coast,” Steidle said, adding that the whale was “playing” with the dolphins in the moments between lunge-feeding on menhaden fish.“Witnessing multi-species interactions like this brings me great joy and I am fortunate to share it with you!” she said.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales spend most of their time during warmer months feeding and building up fat stores for winter. The whales use several techniques to help herd, corral, and disorient prey. Once the prey is corralled, they are pushed toward the surface and engulfed as the whale lunges upward. Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful