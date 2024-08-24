Tracking the Tropics | August 24, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
Meteorologists have warned of potential overflowing streams and property damage due to the increased rainfall.
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
The Guinness World Record for the heaviest snake goes to the green anaconda, a massive creature that tips the scales at over 500 pounds — basically the snake equivalent of a grand piano. But when it comes to length, some ancient species stretch even longer than a school bus. These slithering giants are the ultimate combination of "long and strong."
Residents in Keremeos, B.C., are up in arms after trees around the Southern Interior community have had their branches trimmed.Dozens of trees near power lines have had their branches trimmed by a contractor for FortisBC, which provides natural gas and electric services in the area.Residents of the village, located around 80 kilometres south of Kelowna, took to social media over the past few days to share photos and voice their frustration. One member of a local Facebook group called it "Keremeo
The placid water of Rondeau Bay in Chatham-Kent, Ont., is at risk of being exposed to the punishing and turbulent waves of Lake Erie. It's because the barrier beach that divides the bodies of water is being eaten away by erosion.Some people who live in nearby Erieau are noticing the narrow strip of sand — nearly two kilometres long — washing away. They say it could cause trouble for the bay and potentially jeopardize farmland, marshland and wildlife. It's something that's become all too familiar
The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.
A young humpback whale was freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail during an almost 24-hour rescue operation in Sydney Harbor. The juvenile whale immediately began swimming toward the Sydney Heads and the open Pacific Ocean after government wildlife rescuers removed the ropes late Friday morning, Macquarie University whale expert Vanessa Pirotta said. Pirotta said the whale could have become entangled far earlier than Thursday.
The population of Japanese beetles in Nova Scotia is growing and that's contributing to the death of plants and fruit crops in parts of the province.The beetles are an invasive species in the province and the current infestation is raising concerns. Bernie Thorne, a grape grower in Berwick and the vice-president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, said the beetles, which are fairly new to the Annapolis Valley, are hungry enough to do some damage. "There's enough population there at
A Montana angler was injured Wednesday by a black bear that “swatted” his face as he fished alone on the Stillwater River near the town of Beehive. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the adult male did not seek medical attention after the incident. The…
A potent warm front is expected to bring severe weather trailing into the overnight. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
After years of planning, a floating swimming pool in the East River may be closer to becoming a reality. The non-profit group Friends of +POOL is testing a filtration system that will filter out contaminants in the river making it safe to swim. (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
As Debby slowly moved up the Southeast coast as a tropical storm, the system showering Beaufort County with torrential rain and wiping out power.
It’s relatively rare for storms to directly threaten the Hawaiian Islands
One of the world’s busiest harbors became the scene of a dramatic rescue operation Friday after a young humpback whale was spotted with fishing gear tangled around its tail.
Blue-green algae has been found at Belwood Lake reservoir and visitors are being asked to stay away because it could be toxic.The presence of a small blue-green algae bloom has been observed near the boat launch at Belwood Lake reservoir, just north of Fergus. Signage has been posted notifying the public of the conditions, the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) said in a release Friday.Some varieties of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and pets.The hot summer days have created "per
Soil Says Using brand new methodology, scientists in China have discovered a shockingly simple trick to extract large quantities of water from lunar soil. As the South China Morning Post and other outlets report, the new technique has been tested out on Moon dirt samples brought back from China's 2020 Chang'e 5 mission — the […]
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone was expected to deliver strong winds and heavy rain to Hawaii this weekend, particularly to the Big Island and Maui, as it passes south of the island chain. Forecasters believe it will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane for part of the time it skirts past the state.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Lava continued to spew from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Friday — the sixth time since December the volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
A pod of playful dolphins zoomed around a lunge-feeding humpback whale in the waters off New York’s Long Island recently.Southampton drone photographer Joanna Steidle captured this footage with a zoom lens off the coast of Gin Beach in Southampton, New York. Steidle told Storyful when she pulled up to the beach, she was startled by the “joyful screams” of onlookers who spotted the humpback.“I quickly launched my drone to find the humpback whale just 300 feet from the coast,” Steidle said, adding that the whale was “playing” with the dolphins in the moments between lunge-feeding on menhaden fish.“Witnessing multi-species interactions like this brings me great joy and I am fortunate to share it with you!” she said.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales spend most of their time during warmer months feeding and building up fat stores for winter. The whales use several techniques to help herd, corral, and disorient prey. Once the prey is corralled, they are pushed toward the surface and engulfed as the whale lunges upward. Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful