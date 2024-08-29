Tracking the Tropics | August 29, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Parts of Western Canada get hit with a late-summer snowfall, potentially adding up to 30 cm in the Rockies in Alberta
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with a severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the province
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details where the best chance is to see thunderstorms today through the end of the week.
It's been a long summer for Calgary, which has been plagued with multiple stretches of water restrictions since the city's water main broke in June. As Heather Yourex-West explains, Mayor Jyoti Gondek is warning the city "will run out of water" if usage doesn't drop soon.
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan have been urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
Changeable weather will define this Labour Day long weekend across Canada, with many areas seeing both warm summer weather and a taste of fall.
Greek authorities have started collecting hundreds of thousands of dead fish that poured into a tourist port in the central city of Volos this week after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year. "It spans kilometers," city council member Stelios Limnios told Reuters. "It's not just along the coast, but also in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf," he said, referring to the area offshore Volos whose coast is lined with holiday homes.
TOKYO (AP) — A strong storm lashed southern Japan with torrential rain and strong winds Thursday, causing at least three deaths as it started a crawl up the length of the archipelago and raised concerns of flooding, landslides and extensive damage.
As we near the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching a new area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic for possible development.
Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)
Strong winds hit Woodstock as a severe thunderstorm brought torrential rain to southern Ontario on Tuesday, August 27.According to Environment Canada, wind gusts up to 100 km/h (62 mph), showers, nickel-sized hail and possible tornadoes were to be expected on Tuesday. Credit: @MikeWil32606343 via Storyful
(Bloomberg) -- After a ferocious start to hurricane season, the Atlantic has gone eerily quiet just when nature usually delivers some of its most powerful storms. But signs are emerging that the respite is almost over. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessAs Rural Hospitals Shutter Maternity Wards, Urban Ones FollowNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherA Loud War
CALGARY — Taps may run dry and firefighters could encounter empty hydrants if residents don't shape up and abide by renewed water restrictions, Calgary's mayor warned Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several southeastern Wisconsin counties, effective until 4 PM CDT. Stay alert and safe.
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
TOKYO (AP) — A typhoon moving at a bicycle speed began dumping rain on parts of Japan Wednesday, leaving one person dead and several injured as weather officials issued the highest-level warnings in the country’s south, expected to be the most hard-hit.
Campfire bans will soon be lifted in most areas of the province, according to the B.C Wildfire Service (BCWS).The service says the change will take effect Wednesday at noon PT. The update comes as a cold front brought rain and fall-like temperatures to many parts of the province Tuesday.Emelie Peacock, a fire information officer with the BCWS, told CBC News that Category 1 campfires – all fires smaller than 0.25 square metres — will be permitted across the province, except for one area within th