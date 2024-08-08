Tracking the Tropics | August 8, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon doubled from 3.3 square kilometres on Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Creek Road.Local traffic
Debby is not done raining out just yet. Flooding rain continues across the Carolinas in the U.S. By the end of the week, heavy moisture and rain will track into Canada. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
Parts of southern Ontario will be ending the week on a rainy and stormy note as training thunderstorms move into the region while Debby's remnants pass to the east.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Plans to help migrating salmon make it up British Columbia's Chilcotin River to spawning grounds are in the works after a massive landslide breach created barrier challenges, but officials will wait to see if the water carves a new route for the fish, says Nathan Cullen, the provincial water, land and resource stewardship minister.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused.
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
LUCAMA, N.C. (AP) — Tornadoes spawned by Debby leveled homes, damaged a school and killed one person early Thursday, as the tropical system dropped heavy rain and flooded communities across North and South Carolina.
EDMONTON — The main east-west highway through Jasper National Park is expected to reopen to all traffic Friday -- the first time since a wildfire forced 25,000 people to flee more than two weeks ago.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday night, shaking the ground throughout southern California, officials said.
Alberta's dry winter conditions saw a turnaround thanks to spring rainfall across much of the prairies — but that doesn't mean the province is done with drought yet.Parts of Alberta exited winter this year in long-term drought, raising concerns for how the harvest season would play out. "We've been dry for a few years, there was certainly very deep concerns that the dry would continue," Ralph Wright with the Alberta Climate Information Service said in an interview late last month.He cautions tha