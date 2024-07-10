Tracking the Tropics | July 10, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Southern Ontario and Quebec will be hit with the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Beryl this week, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of thunderstorms
Ontario and Quebec are expected to see a considerable amount of rain as the remnants from what was once Hurricane Beryl track through the region on Wednesday. Some areas could see over 100 mm of rain, increasing the risk of flooding
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth’s hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist’s death over the weekend.
There’s a hotline that beachgoers can call if they find one of the creatures.
Residents living near an artificial lake in Florida noticed a manatee swimming in it. Manatees typically swim near the coast and in rivers, not lakes.
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under hurricane and storm surge alerts as Beryl makes an early Monday morning landfall
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest forecast for thunderstorms today, and the the rainfall outlook for Ontario and Quebec.
Affected passengers are unlikely to be eligible for compensation as the disruption is deemed to be out of airlines’ control.
VANCOUVER — It was so hot on Sunday in Cache Creek, B.C., that only a "big, cold shower" could bring relief, Chandrika Dasi said.
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
The tropical storm that's battered parts of the Caribbean and Texas has the potential to bring torrential downpours to eastern Ontario and Gatineau later this week, Environment Canada says. On Monday afternoon, the agency issued special weather statements warning that rain associated with Hurricane Beryl could begin Tuesday night or Wednesday locally and may persist into Thursday.Rainfall could reach rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times, with localized rainfall totals possibly topping 50 mm. A
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Chris Vaughn uses a bare hand to dig into a pile of organics that have been curing at Yellowknife's landfill for a few months. He pulls back finished compost, partly decomposed wood chips, and a plastic spoon. "This is the annoying stuff," he said, grabbing an old shampoo bottle. The spoon and the bottle aren't the weirdest things to have been thrown into the city's green bins. But Vaughn, the city's manager of solid waste and sustainability, doesn't think it's a reason to despair about the qual
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
By Tuesday, Beryl should weaken from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moves over east Texas and into Arkansas and Missouri.
Some of the heat currently scorching B.C. will seep into Alberta this week, along with a humid air mass, which will eventually set the stage for thunderstorms by Wednesday
Within the 25-foot waves and violent winds of the disastrous Hurricane Beryl, one 23-foot long neon orange sailboat-like device stood out against dark ocean water with a front-row seat to the eye of the storm. The object in question wasn’t a boat that got too close to the storm, but an uncrewed hurricane drone called the Saildrone Explorer.
The babies are thought to be the first to be born in a wild urban setting in England for centuries.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The world's most endangered wolf species got a big boost at a Missouri wildlife reserve — four little puppies born this spring.