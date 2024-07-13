Tracking the Tropics | July 13, Evening Update

AccuWeather

• The heat wave that has been sizzling the West over the last two weeks has started to expanded east, but will also continue to bake the region into the second half of the month. • Denver will be near the core of the heat this weekend, as temperatures will reach into triple-digit territory both days, smashing records. • The practical effects of a long-term heat wave include an elevated risk of fires, expanding drought conditions and increased energy demand. A stifling heat wave that has been roa