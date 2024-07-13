Tracking the Tropics | July 13, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
British Columbia's wildfire service says crews are battling a 10-hectare blaze in a park that protects a portion of what the province calls the "only inland temperate rainforest in the world," with trees 1,000 years old.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Weather alerts, forest fires, melting pavement in cities: A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places.
Severe thunderstorm chances will build across the Prairies again on Friday and into the weekend, as a hot and muggy air mass continues to push humidex values well into the 30s and even 40s for some.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 375-pound (170-kilogram) sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after three months of rehabilitation in Florida.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's emergency management minister says the province is proactively working to secure extra firefighters to deal with what she called the "potential for a drastically accelerated wildfire situation."
Las Vegas is sizzling under a prolonged heat wave that has delivered a record-breaking seven consecutive days of temperatures 115 degrees or higher.
A Yukon man has been fined $20,000 after leaving buckets of human and food waste, wrecked cars and other garbage at two properties in the Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay areas. Joszef Suska, 51, pleaded guilty via his lawyer in Whitehorse territorial court Tuesday to one count each of failing to comply with a dangerous wildlife protection order and disposing of waste in an unauthorized manner.According to an agreed statement of facts filed to the court, conservation officers visited properti
A favorable storm setup is developing across the Prairies, creating conditions ripe for severe weather. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details, offering insights on what to expect and how to stay safe during this period of heightened weather activity.
A number of whales initially survived but the decision was taken to euthanise them after rescue efforts failed.
According to a fiscal note prepared by the House Appropriations Committee, the new electric vehicle fee will generate $16.1 million in 2025 and as much as $28.8 million by 2030.
The Quinault Indian Nation in Washington state has spent at least a decade working to relocate hundreds of people whose homes are threatened by a rising Pacific Ocean. Their largest village, Taholah, has seen increased flooding But progress has been slow and the total tally could be more than $400 million. (AP Video by Manuel Valdes, Hallie Golden and Lindsey Wasson)
The dust cloud has crossed the Atlantic and reached the Caribbean
British Columbia’s forests are burning up. Year after year, B.C. wildfires of increasing size and intensity displace thousands and reshape the province’s landscapes. Smoky skies have become the summer norm. Fire season is now inescapably part of living here. Here’s what you need to know about wildfires currently burning in the province and what to do if fire approaches your doorstep. This page — including our interactive map at https://thenarwhal.ca/bc-wildfires-live-updates/ — will be regularly
• The heat wave that has been sizzling the West over the last two weeks has started to expanded east, but will also continue to bake the region into the second half of the month. • Denver will be near the core of the heat this weekend, as temperatures will reach into triple-digit territory both days, smashing records. • The practical effects of a long-term heat wave include an elevated risk of fires, expanding drought conditions and increased energy demand. A stifling heat wave that has been roa
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — A young person died after being swept away by floodwaters in western Nova Scotia Thursday, compounding grief in a region still recovering from flooding a year ago that killed four people and caused extensive damage.
The 12-year-old bear had been rehomed at the zoo in January after being rescued from a zoo that was shelled by the Russians.
PRAGUE (AP) — A second Chinese pangolin was born in the Prague zoo in less than two years and is doing well, defying the odds and surprising park officials.
From melting airport tarmac to power grids hit by hurricanes and reservoir dams stressed by extreme rainfall, our ‘Old World’ infrastructure is ill-equipped for climate change, writes Jeff Goodell.
National Weather Service meteorologist Heather Kenyon joined Voices to provide perspective on the wild weather in Western New York on Wednesday. Four confirmed tornadoes touched down.
Highway 8 in B.C.'s Interior is rough — resident Steve Rice says it's about half gravel, half pavement, and it gets a washboard effect quickly and often. "As summer approaches, I've noticed the washboarding is more frequent. Within a week to two weeks, it really needs a grate again," he told CBC's Sarah Penton, host of Radio West. "It's a tough situation."Prior to November 2021, the highway was fully paved and a common way for people to travel between Spences Bridge, about 178 kilometres northea