Tracking the Tropics | July 22, evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.
Lightning-triggered wildfires over the weekend have prompted a number of evacuation orders and alerts across British Columbia, a situation that has been exacerbated by an ongoing heat wave.
Calgarians got a first look Monday at drawings for the new event centre slated to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome. The name of the new arena, Scotia Place, was inadvertently revealed just hours before the official announcement and groundbreaking at the building site in the community of Victoria Park.In a release, the city says the building's design is influenced by the ancestral land of Indigenous peoples and of a shared purpose – to gather."A striking feature of the building is the cent
CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.
It’s been more than a century since Calgary has seen such a long spell of hot temperatures
A couple who had embarked on a mission to sail across the Atlantic Ocean have been found dead in a lifeboat off the coast of Canada. Brett Clibbery and Sarah Packwood were found after their raft washed ashore on Sable Island, around 108 miles southeast of mainland Nova Scotia, local media said. It is believed Ms Packwood was from the UK and Mr Clibbery was from Canada, although the Royal Canadian Mounted Police initially reported they were both from British Columbia.
An inflatable raft containing the bodies of Sarah Packwood and Brett Clibbery washed ashore on Sable Island, near Nova Scotia.
A wildfire that started Sunday evening near Williams Lake — a city of more than 10,000 in B.C.'s central Interior — has prompted officials to warn some residents to be ready to flee.Earlier on Sunday evening, the city told residents along Mackenzie Avenue to be ready to leave. Later, it expanded the alerts to include residents in the Country Club Boulevard, Fairview Drive, Tolko's Lakeview Mill, Woodland Drive and all Westridge properties. According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the wildfire was aro
The man shot and killed the bear with a handgun in response, but not before he received significant injuries for which he had to be hospitalized.
After a relatively slow start to the wildfire season, things in western Canada are heating up. As temperatures soar across much of the region with a lingering heatwave blanketing almost half the country, dozens of blazes are being sparked and putting thousands at risk. Catherine Urquhart has more on the escalating wildfire emergency.
Recent issues means the city will delay a move to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, city officials said Monday.On Sunday, Calgary's director of water services Nancy Mackay said a decision to further ease outdoor water-use restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1 would be made on Monday morning.On Monday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said things appeared to be running smoothly over the last four days, until last night."This morning, we learned that there have been some issues with water intake pumps
BENGALURU, India (AP) — At a Coca-Cola factory on the outskirts of Chennai in southern India a giant battery powers machinery day and night, replacing a diesel-spewing generator. It's one of just a handful of sites in India powered by electricity stored in batteries, a key component to fast-tracking India’s energy transition away from dirty fuels.
Zoos in hot weather states like Florida are working hard during the summer to keep their animals cool. (AP Video/Cody Jackson)
A green new deal is practical, politically possible, and the best chance we have to achieve a just carbon-zero transition in Canada.
West Palm Beach City Hall evacuated
Severe thunderstorm risk brings the threat for lightning as temperatures continue to climb into the high 30s this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Drake's mansion floods amid severe Toronto rainfall. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a video showing muddy waters rushing through what appears to be his wardrobe and dressing room "This better be Espresso Martini." Drake, 37, didn't share any further details. However, a severe storm hit Toronto on Tuesday night, with many of the city's streets flooded. A weather warning for significant rainfall and thunderstorms remains in place. Back in 2020, Drake offered fans a glimpse of his massive property, dubbed The Embassy, as part of a profile for Architectural Digest.
First Warning Weather, Monday July 22
Authorities in Utah lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend. The evacuation order was lifted late Sunday after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Police officers knocked on doors to warn homeowners after the fire department ordered a mandatory evacuation for an area of 40 homes on Sandhurst Drive, north of Dorchester Drive.