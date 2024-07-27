Tracking the Tropics | July 27 , Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Trapped Gases NASA has released a new visualization that shows copious amounts of carbon dioxide swirling around the Earth's atmosphere. The video shows how concentrations of the gas move across the planet, driven by wind and atmospheric circulation, from January through March 2020. The level of detail is truly astonishing, allowing us to "zoom in […]
Three employees at Canadian Timberframes near Golden, B.C., had no warning when a nearby wildfire jumped the Columbia River and "barrelled through" nearby homes, the company's co-owner said.
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Residents across northwestern Ontario are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue into Saturday evening. Check back regularly for updates.
HINTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Thousands of firefighters battling a wildfire in northern California received some help from the weather Saturday morning, just hours after the blaze exploded in size, sending massive, swirling plumes skyward and scorching an area about the size of Los Angeles. The blaze was one of several tearing through the western United States and Canada, fueled by wind and heat.
With a massive wildfire burning through Jasper National Park, firefighters from around the world and the Canadian Armed Forces are on their way to try to save as much of the park and townsite as possible. Neetu Garcha looks at what emergency crews on the frontlines are facing.
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
Wood pellet production skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s recent push for renewable energy but residents near manufacturing plants -- often those in poor, rural swaths -- believe the process is making people sick. (AP video by Stephen Smith)
For wildlife that can't fly or swim, the only path between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is across the Chignecto Isthmus.That's why it's important "to maintain the genetic integrity of populations of species that need it," says Sean Blaney, executive director and senior scientist at the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre.The Chignecto Isthmus connects Nova Scotia with the rest of Canada. (CBC News)This isthmus, a narrow strip of land that connects the two provinces, is the focus of a resea
BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
Wildfires have spread across parts of Canada and the US, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. In the Canadian Rockies town of Jasper in Alberta, officials warned of a "wall of fire" as flames reached 100m (328ft) high and spread three miles (5km) in less than 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in California, a man was arrested on suspicion of starting a wildfire near Chico after he allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully.
A tornado watch is in effect for northwestern Ontario on Friday evening
In an update late Thursday, Parks Canada says crews in the town of Jasper continue fighting flames that are jumping from building to building, but critical infrastructure has been protected so far.
In what some have dubbed an "internet apocalypse," activity originating on the sun's surface could cause a massive communications outage on Earth.
A wildfire in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies this week destroyed more than 350 structures but all of the critical infrastructure is intact, officials said Friday. Parks Canada said out of a total of 1,113 structures within the town, 358 have been destroyed. Mayor Richard Ireland said all of the critical infrastructure has been saved.
“Once it saw me, it knew it wasn’t going to go in my direction,” officer says.
Scurry County Judge Dan Hicks declared a disaster and urgently requested state assistance on Friday after the 61st earthquake in the past seven days.