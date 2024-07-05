Tracking the Tropics | July 4, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Canada is number two in the world when it comes to tornado numbers. As technology improves, so does the ability to track and confirm tornadoes. The Weather Network's Mark Robinson spoke to The Northern Tornadoes Project about the changes occurring in Canada's tornado season, including the hot spot in the country.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern US
The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Swaths of California sweltered Tuesday and things were only expected to get worse during the Fourth of July holiday week for parts of the United States, with nearly 90 million people under heat alerts.
Scientists have identified a giant salamanderlike predator with sharp fangs that likely ruled waters 280 million years ago.
Advocates say the practice is "cruel" to koalas and are pushing for it to be outlawed nation-wide.
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
Portions of South Texas are now within the forecast cone of Hurricane Beryl, which could arrive to the state over the weekend or early Monday.
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, takes aim at Cayman Islands
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Nearly 7 million people in South Texas are within the forecast cone for Hurricane Beryl's potential early next week, posing risks of heavy rains, hazardous rip currents and powerful winds.
Freya, a six-month-old lion cub rescued from the wildlife trade in Lebanon, poked a curious nose out of her transport crate and sniffed the air. Satisfied, she took her first cautious steps in her new forever home in a sanctuary in South Africa.