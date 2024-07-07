Tracking the Tropics | July 7, morning update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records tumbled across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightened its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona on Friday, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures.
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under hurricane and storm surge alerts as Beryl is forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, ahead of a Monday morning landfall
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
Florida wildlife biologists conducting an electrofishing survey of Silver Glen Springs made an odd catch that resembled one from a few weeks ago.
The storm is expected to re-intensify over the Gulf the Mexico after being downgraded.
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.
MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — A dam in an eastern Wisconsin community has been breached, prompting people living downriver to be evacuated, the National Weather Service said Friday.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. will persist, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that will soar into the 100s and holding the East in its hot and humid grip throughout the week, forecasters said Sunday.
The female Masai giraffe "weighs in at approximately 125 pounds," the zoo said
The City of Calgary is easing its outdoor water use restrictions, as its water supply outlook continues to improve. In an update on Saturday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city was shifting from stage 4 to stage 3 outdoor water use restrictions, effective immediately. Calgarians can once again start watering their gardens and outdoor plants, but only using handheld containers or buckets. Residents can use an outdoor tap or hose to fill a container, but only hand watering is allowed under stage 3 r
On the nearby island of Stromboli the Civil Protection agency issued its top, red alert warning the situation there could deteriorate. The volcano there also started erupting earlier this week, sending ash clouds two kilometres into the sky and spilling lava into the sea.
Texans are preparing for the storm’s arrival after it wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, killing at least 10 people as it made its way past Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and on to Mexico.
Firefighters are preparing for a difficult weekend as wildfires threaten an oilsands production facility in northeastern Alberta and a small community in the northwest.Suncor Energy is curtailing production at its Firebag oilsands site in the Fort McMurray region as a precaution due to a wildfire burning nearby. Several wildfires in the area make up the Cattail Complex, but MWF047 is the largest wildfire of the group. It covers about 12,200 hectares and is classified as out of control. Melissa S