Tracking the Tropics | June 14, Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
The nest was completely destroyed, wildlife officials said.
Fully restoring Calgary's water service will take longer than expected, but exactly how long is still undetermined.Work to fix a feeder main break that triggered citywide water restrictions last week can now resume after two workers were injured at the site.At around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor was welding to install the metal collar on the new section on the pipe. While doing that, a chain broke and caused injuries.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called in. The provinci
If water usage in Calgary continues at its current rate, the city could be forced to bring in mandatory indoor water restrictions, the mayor said Friday, calling the situation "urgent and catastrophic."Jyoti Gondek delivered that message Friday morning during an update on the latest water main break developments as part of a plea for better conservation efforts from residents."We don't know what that looks like, I really don't want to get to that stage," Gondek said. "But if we can't do our part
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
The Miami area faces dangerous flooding Wednesday as repeated bouts of torrential rain deluge Florida, flooding streets and neighborhoods and stranding travelers.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details on severe weather today.
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
Residents of Kitui, Kenya live in constant fear of venomous snakebites as dangerous snakes move closer to their settlement. As the forests around them dwindle due to logging and agricultural expansion, and the climate patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the reptiles are encroaching on human territory with alarming frequency. (AP Video shot by: Zelipha Kirobi)
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
The plant has been propagated worldwide, but every surviving specimen of Encephalartos woodii is a male clone – and without a female, natural reproduction is impossible.
Watch out where you swim this summer. Here are four of the most dangerous critters that live along South Carolina shores.
While Florida copes with damaging flooding, forecasters were turning their eyes Thursday to another storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.
CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took over the portfolio last week in a cabinet shuffle, when he was moved from the education file that he oversaw for five years. Premier Doug Ford also gave the ministry a new name, dubbing it the Ministry of Energy and Electrification, and Lecce said it is about building the energy infrastructure need
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions on Thursday night as severe thunderstorms sweep through portions of southern Ontario and southern Quebec
Researchers have discovered a plant species called Amalophyllon miraculum in western Ecuador. Its survival inspires hope that devastated forests can be preserved.
Forecasters say a heat wave will spread across much of the central and eastern U.S. next week, a moment health officials have been preparing for.
Eggs of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that's wreaked havoc on crops across more than a dozen states, were recently discovered in California.