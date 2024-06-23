Tracking the Tropics | June 23, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
At least three people were killed and 38 injured in a Russian bombing attack on Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, on Saturday afternoon, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Four aerial bombs were launched against the city, damaging residential buildings, shops and public transport stops, according to Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.
The Baltics have been staunch supporters of Ukraine as it fights the Russians, and they have increasingly found themselves in Moscow's crosshairs.
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
Yasir Naqvi's map of Canada map depicts a country Canadians are not familiar with — it has eight provinces and two territories. Canada has 10 provinces and three territories.The taxpayer-funded political flyer by the Liberal MP to celebrate Canada Day, which was sent to constituents in his Ottawa Centre riding, includes a photo of Naqvi with his contact information. Its main feature is a blank map of Canada encouraging recipients to "colour the map."However, recipients were met with a few fewer
A moisture-filled atmosphere unloads on Ontario & Quebec, renewing the risk for severe storms once again. The severity shifts however to Central & Eastern Ontario where the largest threat for flooding will be. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
The coastal community of Ayetoro in Nigeria was nicknamed "Happy City" when it was founded decades ago. But the lives of its current residents are far from happy. Their community is slowly being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean, with households displaced and businesses lost to the waves.
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
City of Calgary officials announced Sunday that four new sites have been opened to provide city residents with non-potable water for use on gardens and indoor and outdoor plants — one location in each quadrant.The new sites are located at Spyhill landfill in the northwest, the Genesis Centre in the northeast, Ambrose University in the southwest and Bishop O'Byrne high school in the southeast.Residents must bring their own containers and are limited to 25 gallons or 100 litres of water per person
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
The heat dome blighting huge swaths of the country isn’t going away yet, as the weekend shapes up to be another brutal scorcher.Weather forecasts project temperatures as high as 108 degrees in Las Vegas and 104 in Phoenix, while the east coast is roasting as well. Baltimore and Philadelphia were forecast to hit 98 degrees, while reports showed that the heat index (which also includes the effect of humidity) climbed to triple digits in those areas.The National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map showe
Both people are conscious and alert and were transported to the hospital.
Unitil and New Hampshire Electric Co-op said crews are ready to repair any downed lines caused by strong winds.
Kevin Skarupa has a look at possible severe weather this afternoon.
High demand during the recent heat wave that impacted Massachusetts has contributed to low water levels in several community systems, prompting restrictions on use and causing discoloration.
A dangerous heat wave over the eastern US is bringing sweltering temperatrues to much of the US this weekend, including over parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a tropical system could develop this weekend through the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Here’s the latest:
Wildfires burning near Port-Cartier, Que., forced the evacuation of inmates from the local maximum-security prison, officials with Correctional Service Canada confirmed Sunday as favourable winds bolstered efforts to battle a pair of out-of-control blazes north of the city. The federal agency said the evacuation order was issued Friday and inmates have since been moved to other secure federal correctional facilities. "To carry out the evacuation, we put measures in place, together with our partn
Floodwaters forced people out of their homes in parts of Iowa, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the United States longed for relief Saturday from yet another round of extraordinary heat.
An expanding heat dome Sunday had 100 million people across 27 states on alert for extremely high temperatures coast to coast, including America's two largest cities. While Los Angeles is under a heat advisory with temperatures forecast to reach 90 to 100 degrees on Sunday, an extreme heat risk warning has been issued for New York City, where a daily high-temperature record that has stood for 136 years could be broken. On June 23, 1888, the record high for New York City was 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding and rainfall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday, June 21, put pressure on the city’s wastewater management system, officials said, forcing it to run at near-capacity levels.Footage released by the City of Sioux Falls shows heightened water levels at Falls Park.The National Weather Service had issued a flash flooding warning for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas on Friday.“The flooding and additional rainfall Friday night is straining the City’s wastewater collection and treatment system, forcing it to run at or near maximum capacity,” the city wrote on X.Residents were asked to conserve wastewater.The city also encouraged residents out and about to observe flooding safety rules. Credit: City of Sioux Falls – Municipal Government via Storyful