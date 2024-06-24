Tracking the Tropics | June 24, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
A rat infestation is plaguing residents in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood.And they're blaming an impromptu garbage dump set up by residents of a nearby homeless encampment in Mimico's Coronation Park for their new furry neighbours — though a pest control expert and their local councillor say a nearby excavation site is likely contributing to the problem.Regardless, the neighbours are pushing for action from the city that they say is long overdue."There needs to be a massive clean out; there nee
Parts of Ontario will be facing a severe storm threat once again on Sunday, with much of the focus of shifting into eastern sections where substantial rainfall amounts could lead to flooding
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
Strong to severe storms continue overnight throughout Saskatchewan
A moisture-filled atmosphere unloads on Ontario & Quebec, renewing the risk for severe storms once again. The severity shifts however to Central & Eastern Ontario where the largest threat for flooding will be. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Michael E. Mann offered a terrifying analysis of what a second Trump administration would mean for both the American and global fight against climate change.
The mighty baobab has grown across mainland Africa, Madagascar and Australia for millions of years. But until now, scientists disputed where they came from.
The coastal community of Ayetoro in Nigeria was nicknamed "Happy City" when it was founded decades ago. But the lives of its current residents are far from happy. Their community is slowly being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean, with households displaced and businesses lost to the waves.
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
Luke McClish, 34, says he managed to survive in the northern California wilderness drinking a gallon of water every day. ABC News' Danny New explains how rescue crew finally found McClish.
City of Calgary officials announced Sunday that four new sites have been opened to provide city residents with non-potable water for use on gardens and indoor and outdoor plants — one location in each quadrant.The new sites are located at Spyhill landfill in the northwest, the Genesis Centre in the northeast, Ambrose University in the southwest and Bishop O'Byrne high school in the southeast.Residents must bring their own containers and are limited to 25 gallons or 100 litres of water per person
Unitil and New Hampshire Electric Co-op said crews are ready to repair any downed lines caused by strong winds.
The heat dome blighting huge swaths of the country isn’t going away yet, as the weekend shapes up to be another brutal scorcher.Weather forecasts project temperatures as high as 108 degrees in Las Vegas and 104 in Phoenix, while the east coast is roasting as well. Baltimore and Philadelphia were forecast to hit 98 degrees, while reports showed that the heat index (which also includes the effect of humidity) climbed to triple digits in those areas.The National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map showe
Baltimore and Philadelphia are forecast to touch records near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, while temperatures rise into the 90s F in states like Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, as much as 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. The extreme heat will then shift to Nebraska and Kansas on Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Officials are warning of dangerous conditions in the Philadelphia region where high humidity could drive heat indices above 105 F (41 C), making it feel even hotter than the actual temperature.
Both people are conscious and alert and were transported to the hospital.
Kevin Skarupa has a look at possible severe weather this afternoon.
Brutally hot temperatures show no signs of stopping in the US this summer and are set to impact even areas dealing with devastating and historic flooding.
Wildfires burning near Port-Cartier, Que., forced the evacuation of inmates from the local maximum-security prison, officials with Correctional Service Canada confirmed Sunday as favourable winds bolstered efforts to battle a pair of out-of-control blazes north of the city. The federal agency said the evacuation order was issued Friday and inmates have since been moved to other secure federal correctional facilities. "To carry out the evacuation, we put measures in place, together with our partn
As thousands contend with “catastrophic” flash flooding this weekend, many Americans are still trudging through a heat wave that is shifting to the Mid-Atlantic.