Tracking the Tropics | Nov. 21, evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
As BC Hydro crews work to restore power from the bomb cyclone, another storm steps onto the West Coast stage for this weekend, threatening even more rain, snow and strong winds.
VANCOUVER — Geoff Johnson and fellow storm watchers in Ucluelet, B.C., were concerned on Tuesday about the so-called "bomb cyclone" taking shape off Vancouver Island — not for safety reasons, but because they wondered if it would be "disappointing."
A powerful, fast-intensifying storm swept across B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday evening, delivering heavy rain, strong winds, and alpine snow.
Experts think the find will “transform itself into a training ground for researchers and students.”
About 90,000 customers, primarily on Vancouver Island, are still without power after hurricane-force wind gusts from a 'bomb cyclone' system hit southwest British Columbia on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.Keywords:
It's official! The milder fall weather is fading across southern Ontario, and there's signs of snow creeping into the forecast.
Barely any breathing room between potent snowstorms across the Prairies this week. The next system takes aim at some major cities with hefty snow totals this weekend
A strong low will bring rain, snow, and wind to British Columbia in the form of another bomb cyclone. Will this one be as bad? Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
The first big winter storm of the season hit Saskatchewan hard, leaving behind icy streets, stuck vehicles and a lot of frustration.Aishwarya Dudha has been talking to people facing challenging situations out on the roads.
Two Greenpeace Canada activists who were part of a larger group were arrested Thursday morning for mischief and intimidation as they took part in a protest in the driveway of the residence of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. The group installed a replica oil pumpjack at the Stornoway, Ottawa driveway where Poilievre and his family reside, blocking vehicle traffic from getting in or out.
A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow
The latest B.C. bomb cyclone will create additional disruptions on Wednesday as it continues to make its notable presence felt
Over a month’s worth of rain, hurricane-force wind gusts and feet of mountain snow are coming to parts of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.
MONTREAL — Municipal officials have opted to end water fluoridation on the Island of Montreal in a move spurred by a petition from a resident who claims he has the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Save 31 per cent on an Snow Joe Electric Snow Blower on Amazon Canada.
About 30,000 properties were still without power on Vancouver Island early Thursday morning, as B.C. Hydro crews continued to repair the damage from the "bomb cyclone" that began battering the region late Tuesday.Environment Canada is now warning that another storm is approaching southwestern British Columbia and, while it's forecast to be less intense than the previous one, it still has the potential to cause damage and disruption and slow down clean-up efforts.As of 6:30 a.m. PT Thursday, B.C.
Parks Canada officials venture out with the CBC’s Acton Clarkin to explore how vegetation and wildlife are recovering in Jasper National Park after July’s major wildfire.
ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — A major storm battered the U.S. Northwest with strong winds and rain, causing widespread power outages, closing schools and downing trees that killed at least two people.
Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are facing a major wintry wallop, with drivers in the hardest-hit areas urged to postpone any non-essential travel through Wednesday
Yes, we're going to talk about another year of warming. You might be tired of the same old tale: another year, another position on the top 10 warmest years, a podium on which we definitely don't want to stand.But the past two years have been different — and climate scientists don't understand why.We know that fossil fuels are primarily responsible for Earth's upward-trending temperature and our changing climate. But something else seems to be driving temperatures up, higher than scientists expec