Tracking the Tropics | Nov. 21, evening update

About 30,000 properties were still without power on Vancouver Island early Thursday morning, as B.C. Hydro crews continued to repair the damage from the "bomb cyclone" that began battering the region late Tuesday.Environment Canada is now warning that another storm is approaching southwestern British Columbia and, while it's forecast to be less intense than the previous one, it still has the potential to cause damage and disruption and slow down clean-up efforts.As of 6:30 a.m. PT Thursday, B.C.