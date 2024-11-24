Tracking the Tropics | Nov. 23, evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Grab your coats—and possibly your shovels, too. The coldest air of the season is looming over a large swath of Canada to end the month
In less than two decades, Earth has tilted 31.5 inches. That shouldn't happen. So why did it?
Winter is waking up in Ontario, with a much colder pattern and snow on the horizon
Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does
Cold Arctic air decends southward impacts majority of Canadian cities. How long will this last? More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Snowfall warnings span parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, with another potent snowstorm set to hit just about every major city across the region
The pre-dinosaur fossils, dating back to the Permian period, include footprints and tail marks from at least five species, plant impressions, wave ripples, and even raindrops.
Two men have been killed in separate crashes on the roads on Saturday morning.
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — British Columbia conservation officers say a man was injured earlier this week when he was attacked by a black bear while he was walking his dog on a Metro Vancouver trail.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump assigned Doug Burgum a singular mission in nominating the governor of oil-rich North Dakota to lead an agency that oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore: “Drill baby drill.”
This weekend’s storm is the first of several systems expected across the region through the end of November
wake up weather for 11-21
"There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]
A developing storm system forecast to swing off the Oregon and Washington coastline on Friday will add to the region's weather woes.
(Bloomberg) -- While President-elect Donald Trump has yet to take office, his promise to roll back climate legislation is helping inspire a new generation of green-minded progressives.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessi
Between 30-60 mm of rain takes aim at parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend, with the threat for some slushy snow accumulations across higher terrain, as well
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups and Native American tribal citizens on Friday called on President Joe Biden to designate nearly 140,000 acres of rugged, scenic Badlands as North Dakota's first national monument, a proposal several tribal nations say would preserve the area's indigenous and cultural heritage.
Hurricane Helene won’t be forgotten any time soon in South Carolina. Just check the data.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — In the wee hours Sunday at the United Nations climate talks, countries from around the world reached an agreement on how rich countries can cough up the funds to support poor countries in the face of climate change.