Tracking the Tropics | Nov. 25, evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
As polar air infiltrates Canada, the Great Lakes are turning on to bring the first lake-effect snowfall of the season for some
'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P
A desert oasis hidden away in the dunes in the far reaches of skyscraper-studded Dubai has drawn a surprising new set of weary world travelers: A pack of Argentinian rodents. Patagonian mara, a rabbit-like mammal with long legs, big ears and a body like a hooven animal, now roam the grounds of Al Qudra Lakes, typically home to gazelle and other desert creatures of the United Arab Emirates. (AP Video: Jon Gambrell)
This weekend's snowfall in was no match for Lionel Neveu.He, his wife and a man hired by the neighbourhood were prepared, rolling out snowblowers to clear driveways and walkways in Cloverdale, in Edmonton's river valley. Neveu even got to try out a new snowblower that he bought two years ago."I love it," Neveu said of the heavy snowfall. "It gets you out, it keeps you young — and in my case, I need a lot of that."When it gets colder, of course, it's a different story. We probably won't enjoy as
People in St. John’s lined up for a rare chance to recycle household glass this weekend. Glass recycling co-op NewfoundSAND made its public debut at St. John’s Farmers Market, crushing hundreds of jars and bottles into sand in front of a fascinated crowd. But why doesn’t St. John’s recycle glass in the first place?
A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend
VANCOUVER — A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals.
Much of Saskatchewan was still blanketed in a thick layer of snow Monday morning after a weekend of heavy snowfall, leading several schools across the province to cancel classes for a snow day.
A significant milestone for conservation and local communities has been achieved as freshwater flows back into the Red Slough of British Columbia's Upper Pitt River, revitalizing fish habitats and offering renewed hope for salmon spawning. Neetu Garcha has the details.
Canadians can look forward to bright displays of the Aurora Borealis for at least the next year and likely even longer.
As polar air infiltrates Canada, the great lakes are turning on to bring the first snowfall of the season for some. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Maria Halfyard, the founder of Mernini Coats, says rainy weather means big business. (Heather Barrett/CBC)Nobody wants the amount of consistent rain and fog parts of the Avalon Peninsula have seen over the course of this month — except Maria Halfyard.Halfyard is the founder of Mernini, and says business has been steady as people search for fashionable rain wear."I'm probably the only one in this province that is loving the rain," Halfyard said with a laugh during an interview with CBC Radio's We
Most of the Ottawa-Gatineau region is expected to see its first significant freezing rainfall of the season Monday night and Tuesday morning.Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for communities between Gatineau and Gracefield, Que., on Monday morning. Freezing rain could fall for several hours starting Tuesday morning into early afternoon.On Monday afternoon, the weather agency issued two more warnings covering the Ontario side of the Ottawa River, upgrading earlier weather statemen
The federal government did not meet the targets for its program to plant two billion trees during the program's third planting season.Numbers provided by Natural Resources Canada show Ottawa did not meet its annual planting and spending targets for the 2023-24 growing season.Ottawa and its partners were supposed to plant 60 million trees last season but only got 46.6 million saplings in the ground.Despite the program's slow rollout, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinso
A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals. Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia's marine mammal research unit, says it's the first time the 26-year-old mother, known as T35A, has shown up in downtown Vancouver with her children aged six, 11 and 14. (Nov. 25, 2024)
What you need to know for safer driving this season.
A shipping container filled with teddy bears washed up on a sandbar in the St. Lawrence River, south of Montreal, over the weekend.The container fell into the water sometime Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Port of Montreal said. Workers realized it was missing Sunday morning and located it across the river, near the shore of Boucherville, Que., a city on Montreal's South Shore.It had become stuck on the river bottom and lay close to shore. But the port spokesperson said it was not a dan
DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.
Hundreds of properties have been flooded, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded during Storm Bert.