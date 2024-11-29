Tracking the Tropics | Nov 28, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
El Niño is now a distant memory, which will allow for a more 'traditional' winter to show up this year. Here's what to expect for the 2024-25 winter season across Canada.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t
Monitoring Colorado low as it tracks East bringing heavy snow, wind and rain across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Canada is in for colder and more impactful winter than last year, when the season was the warmest it had ever been on record. The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott breaks down the seasonal forecast, with insights from across the country. (Nov. 27, 2024)
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest finalists include photos of a puma prowling, a pack of wolves, and more.
Recycling plastic isn't working.The figure most often cited is that only nine per cent of the world's plastic has ever been recycled. That statistic is taken from a 2017 study looking at how much plastic the world has thrown out from 1950 to 2015. It's a lot: 6.3 billion tonnes, or the weight of nearly 54,000 CN Towers. The 91 per cent of plastic that isn't recycled is mostly landfilled, burned and/or unaccounted for in the environment — a demoralizing statistic for people who diligently put the
The snowbelt regions could be picking up 50-100 cm of snow by Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr
During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.
Last winter was one for the record books. In a country known as the Great White North, it was anything but. Instead, it was the warmest winter on record for the country.That was mainly thanks to an El Niño, a natural, cyclical warming in a region of the Pacific Ocean that, coupled with the atmosphere, can cause global temperatures to rise. But El Niño is in the rearview mirror, so what can Canadians expect this winter?"Winter will at least attempt to salvage its reputation across Canada," Chris
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
Winter is just around the corner, according to the latest forecast.
A significant lake-effect snowstorm is set to bury several areas bordering the Great Lakes with multiple feet of snow over a several-day period, snarling post-Thanksgiving travel as the weekend draws to a close.
While the accumulation of ice and snow can be beautiful, it can also lead to some damage
A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, meaning the northern lights -- or aurora borealis -- could be visible from parts of the U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Thursday, while a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Friday. NOAA's space weather predictors calculated the timing of a coronal mass ejection associated with a filament eruption that took place on Sunday.
In a research facility in the northwest of Beijing, molecular biologist Li Jieping and his team harvest a cluster of seven unusually small potatoes, one as tiny as a quail's egg, from a potted plant. Grown under conditions that simulate predictions of higher temperatures at the end of the century, the potatoes provide an ominous sign of future food security. At just 136 grams (4.8 oz), the tubers weigh less than half that of a typical potato in China, where the most popular varieties are often twice the size of a baseball.