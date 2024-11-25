Tracking the Tropics | November 25, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region
This weekend's snowfall in was no match for Lionel Neveu.He, his wife and a man hired by the neighbourhood were prepared, rolling out snowblowers to clear driveways and walkways in Cloverdale, in Edmonton's river valley. Neveu even got to try out a new snowblower that he bought two years ago."I love it," Neveu said of the heavy snowfall. "It gets you out, it keeps you young — and in my case, I need a lot of that."When it gets colder, of course, it's a different story. We probably won't enjoy as
In less than two decades, Earth has tilted 31.5 inches. That shouldn't happen. So why did it?
Are you dreaming of a white December? Southern Ontario is expected to see its first accumulating snow before November ends. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Southern Ontario is in for a wake-up call soon as a much colder pattern will arrive with snow in tow
A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend
"There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]
People in St. John’s lined up for a rare chance to recycle household glass this weekend. Glass recycling co-op NewfoundSAND made its public debut at St. John’s Farmers Market, crushing hundreds of jars and bottles into sand in front of a fascinated crowd. But why doesn’t St. John’s recycle glass in the first place?
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P
Southern California braces for atmospheric river
Gorilla at Calgary Zoo died after worker mistakenly activated wrong door, zoo officials say
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is looking for prospective buyers for the abandoned Trinity Loop amusement park. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)An abandoned amusement park on Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula is up for redevelopment and could go to the right person with the right plan for only $55,000.But prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the site before they put in a proposal — and be fully aware they're buying derelict assets that cannot be used without being replaced. Last week,
DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.
This weekend’s storm is the first of several systems expected across the region through the end of November
Hundreds of properties have been flooded, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded during Storm Bert.
WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — Another round of wintry weather could complicate travel leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to forecasts across the U.S., while California and Washington state continue to recover from storm damage and power outages.
A major snowstorm that hit Saskatchewan late Saturday was still causing disruptions on Sunday afternoon.The storm brought heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility across much of the province, with numerous highways reporting a slew of winter driving conditions.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, the Battlefords and several other communities in the province — warnings that were still in place as of 3 p.m. CST.The
WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned over the weekend that another round of winter weather could complicate travel leading up to Thanksgiving in parts of the U.S.
In a northeast Calgary industrial park, nestled among storefronts selling flooring and grills, is the Gear Re-Store.Inside are boxes of surplus zippers in every colour of the rainbow, industrial washers and dryers and a team of technicians skillfully stuffing puffer jackets with down filling and repairing rips and tears.Each year, the store repairs about 10,000 jackets, sweaters and pairs of snowpants, said owner Russell McPherson. "I don't like waste," said McPherson, whose shop specializes in