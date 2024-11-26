Tracking the Tropics | November 26, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
The first shot of lake-effect snowfall for Ontario this fall comes this week, and it could be a doozy. At least one community stands the chance of seeing 50 cm by the time December rolls in
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
It may have taken until the end of November, but signs of winter are finally arriving across parts of Ontario this week. Some locales are in line to see multiple rounds of lake-effect snow, accompanied by the coldest air of the fall so far.
Boaters off San Diego on Saturday witnessed a rarely seen spectacle involving killer whales, or orcas, that are more comonly encountered much farther south in Mexico. “Who needs SeaWorld when the greatest Orca show in the world is in the WILD!”
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P
'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region
This weekend's snowfall in was no match for Lionel Neveu.He, his wife and a man hired by the neighbourhood were prepared, rolling out snowblowers to clear driveways and walkways in Cloverdale, in Edmonton's river valley. Neveu even got to try out a new snowblower that he bought two years ago."I love it," Neveu said of the heavy snowfall. "It gets you out, it keeps you young — and in my case, I need a lot of that."When it gets colder, of course, it's a different story. We probably won't enjoy as
People in St. John’s lined up for a rare chance to recycle household glass this weekend. Glass recycling co-op NewfoundSAND made its public debut at St. John’s Farmers Market, crushing hundreds of jars and bottles into sand in front of a fascinated crowd. But why doesn’t St. John’s recycle glass in the first place?
VANCOUVER — A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals.
A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend
A significant milestone for conservation and local communities has been achieved as freshwater flows back into the Red Slough of British Columbia's Upper Pitt River, revitalizing fish habitats and offering renewed hope for salmon spawning. Neetu Garcha has the details.
As polar air infiltrates Canada, the great lakes are turning on to bring the first snowfall of the season for some. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals. Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia's marine mammal research unit, says it's the first time the 26-year-old mother, known as T35A, has shown up in downtown Vancouver with her children aged six, 11 and 14. (Nov. 25, 2024)
Maria Halfyard, the founder of Mernini Coats, says rainy weather means big business. (Heather Barrett/CBC)Nobody wants the amount of consistent rain and fog parts of the Avalon Peninsula have seen over the course of this month — except Maria Halfyard.Halfyard is the founder of Mernini, and says business has been steady as people search for fashionable rain wear."I'm probably the only one in this province that is loving the rain," Halfyard said with a laugh during an interview with CBC Radio's We
Most of the Ottawa-Gatineau region is expecting its first significant freezing rainfall of the season Monday night and Tuesday morning.Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for communities between Gatineau and Gracefield, Que., on Monday morning. Freezing rain could fall for several hours starting Tuesday morning into early afternoon.On Monday afternoon, the weather agency issued two more warnings covering the Ontario side of the Ottawa River, upgrading earlier weather statements.Fre
Hundreds of properties have been flooded, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded during Storm Bert.
Rain and snow could cause significant disruptions for tens of millions travelers this holiday weekend.
LONDON (AP) — Britain remained Monday on high alert after the second major storm of the season battered the country over the weekend, leaving at least two people dead and disrupting road and rail travel.
A major snowstorm that hit Saskatchewan late Saturday was still causing disruptions on Sunday afternoon.The storm brought heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility across much of the province, with numerous highways reporting a slew of winter driving conditions.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, the Battlefords and several other communities in the province — warnings that were still in place as of 3 p.m. CST.The
What you need to know for safer driving this season.