Tracking the Tropics | Saturday October 5th AM Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Kirk
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
A big temperature pattern change is coming to parts of Ontario. Some will even see a transition from rain to snow!
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
Expecting a broad low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that may have tropical implications to the Southeast next week.
Breaking down the science and forecast for this weekend's Auroras
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
The Austrian company building a spa where Ontario Place used to sit will be spending $700 million to construct its new facilities and parkland on Toronto's waterfront, the province revealed Thursday. Of those initial spends, $500 million will be to build Therme's facility, while $200 million will be spent on shoreline work and a public park, according to documents shared during a provincial technical briefing Thursday.Over the course of the 95-year lease, Therme Canada is expected to spend $1.96
STORY: Few of the North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene will have help from federal insurance to rebuild.A Reuters analysis of government data shows only around 1 in 200 people in the state’s flood-stricken west are covered by the National Flood Insurance Program.That’s a far lower rate than the coastal or riverside areas it’s meant to serve.The Brosseaus, living near Asheville, weren’t among the insured."It came up to here. I'm surprised it didn't come through the windows. I mean it was pretty close, and the water was coming up from that way, which nobody would have expected that."Pamela Brousseau and her husband were beginning a long clean-up job on Thursday."I cried. I still cry. You walk into a place that you know what it looks like and then it's not there. It's pretty hard, but thankful that we had, you know, ourselves here to take care of things, to assess it, and I don't know, it was pretty hard."When they first moved in, the two were required to have flood insurance. But after three years, Libre, Pamela’s husband, said the flood maps were redrawn and their home was no longer required to have it.“…we were no longer included in the flood plain, the 100-year flood plain. There was mention of a thousand-year flood plain. But at any rate, the requirement of the bank was no longer mandatory to have the flood insurance. We're not wealthy people, so we opted out of that coverage."The insurance wasn't required because the federal program is mostly focused on the flood risks posed by rising seas and swelling rivers.It doesn’t anticipate the threat posed by the sort of extreme rainfall brought on by Helene.Asheville is the largest city in the area.It had actually gotten a reputation as a climate refuge in recent years – with people moving there from storm-prone areas.The federal government even moved its national data center for environment records there.And private insurance companies see the area as relatively safe. The industry asked state regulators earlier this year to approve a 99% rate increase for coastal areas, but only asked for a 4% hike for some of the mountain counties that Helene went on to hit.Yet as the storm approached, insurance was very much on the Brosseaus’ minds. "Yeah, it is. It was probably one of the first things we discussed as the storm was coming. Like holy crap. But if it's $600 a month and you have a mortgage on top of that, it's just really hard to do.”Heavy rainfall events like Helene are likely to be even more damaging with climate change, since warmer air can hold more moisture.According to the Environmental Protection Agency, since 1900 precipitation in the U.S. has increased as temperatures rise, and rain and snow are increasingly falling in intense bursts.
Less than 1% of households in the state’s hardest-hit inland counties are protected by the National Flood Insurance Program. What to know.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts earlier this year died as a result of entanglement in Maine lobster fishing gear, federal authorities said.
Before Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week, the National Weather Service began an all-out blitz to alert emergency planners, first responders and residents across the Southeast that the storm’s heavy rains and high winds could bring disaster hundreds of miles from the coast. Warnings blared phrases such as “URGENT,” “life threatening” and “catastrophic” describing the impending perils as far inland as the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee. Smartphones buzzed with repeated push alerts of flash floods and dangerous winds.
PENSACOLA, N.C. (AP) — The search for victims of Hurricane Helene dragged into its second week on Friday, as exhausted rescue crews and volunteers continued to work long days — navigating past washed out roads, downed power lines and mudslides — to reach the isolated and the missing.
(Bloomberg) -- One week after Hurricane Helene barreled ashore, Florida is bracing for another round of heavy rainfall and strong winds from a tropical system brewing in the Atlantic.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackNYC Schools Reverse Course on Cell-Phone Ban After Parents BalkRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive Food Market Will Power Public BusesA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesThe potential storm could bring a
A strong low-pressure system will swing across the Prairies with strong winds and a little rain Friday and into the weekend—details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Kirk
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk was a Category 4 major hurricane on Thursday, and waves from the system could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast as well as in Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, forecasters said.