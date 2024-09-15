Tracking the Tropics | September 15, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
Scientists have observed land surrounding a "unique" volcano in Tanzania bulging, a sign that a massive reservoir of magma is puffing up the surrounding areas like a balloon — and possibly an impending eruption. As detailed in a paper published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, an international team of scientists detected "periods of […]
At least eight people have died after some of the heaviest rain in years hit central and eastern Europe, causing flooding and widespread disruption.
Trump threatened to withhold firefighting aid to California as wildfires burned. A firefighters' union called it 'shocking.'
Eyes to the sky for the northern lights on Monday after a strong solar flare over the weekend
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
It’s unseasonably warm and unusually dry across parts of Eastern Canada as a powerful summerlike ridge of high pressure parks over the region
It’s going to be another active week across the Prairies as a familiar pattern spreads over the region
Details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh on the chance of auroras tonight across Canada.
Charged particles crashing into Earth are expected to create strong solar storm conditions early Monday morning, prompting a Geomagnetic Storm Watch as the Northern Lights could be visible farther south than usual.
Lake Ontario cast a dense cloud over an otherwise nice weekend across portions of southern Ontario
Hurricane season is quickly (and unexpectedly) falling behind average
I wanted a firsthand look at how New York City's war on rats was actually going. The truth was nastier —and funnier — than I ever expected.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday asked an appeals court to revive a Trump-era rule that lifted remaining Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in the U.S.
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for a stretch of the Southeast seacoast amid the threat of heavy rain and coastal flooding from bad weather off the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
(Bloomberg) -- Widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe from days of unrelenting rain is playing havoc with rail transportation and causing more evacuations of residents as well as damage to homes and infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeUS Driving and Congestion Rates Are Higher Than EverA City Finds Success Using 'Trees as Medicine'The Hague Is World’s Fi
