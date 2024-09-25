Tracking the Tropics | September 25, morning update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
A tropical storm is likely to form in the next 24 hours in the Caribbean, and become a hurricane after that. The biggest impacts are likely for the Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
The 8th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has formed, and parts of Florida are bracing for major impacts. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.
A tropical storm is likely to form in the next 24 hours in the Caribbean Ocean and become a hurricane after that. The biggest impacts are likely to Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power explains the possibilities.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson has more on the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The tropical cyclone is expected to turn into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida this week.
After an 11 day stretch of dry weather multiple days of heavy rainfall is on the horizon. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the details.