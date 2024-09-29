Tracking the Tropics | September 29, Evening Update

Storyful

Strong winds ripped off the roof of a building in Perry as Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, could only watch on as parts of building’s roof flew away, with prefabs also being sent tumbling in front of his eyes.The National Hurricane Center reported that Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful