Tracking the Tropics | September 29, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Joyce
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
The storm caused massive power outages, prompting search and rescue deployments as many flooded-out residents are left without power or food.
A man and his pooch adrift at sea during Hurricane Helene were among many in Florida who had emergency officials to thank for keeping them safe.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
Over 50 storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reports on aerial videos showing the destruction in Helene’s aftermath.
The Southeast and mid-Atlantic are still reeling from Hurricane Helene’s deadly impact last week, but forecasters say a new threat may emerge in the Gulf of Mexico as odds for tropical development there increase.
Interstate is closed outside Atlanta as residents evacuate due to a chemical plant fire
Strong winds ripped off the roof of a building in Perry as Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, could only watch on as parts of building’s roof flew away, with prefabs also being sent tumbling in front of his eyes.The National Hurricane Center reported that Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect directly south of Mountain Island Lake.
AccuWeather meteorologists say the area from the western Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico will remain a potential tropical development zone into the first half of October. Over the next week, one to two tropical storms could be born in this zone and possibly steered across part of the southeastern United States that was hit hard by Hurricane Helene. "A zone of low pressure will form across the western Caribbean, accompanied by clusters of tropical downpours and thunderstorms over the next several
The deadly effects of Hurricane Helene have left lingering dangers even in areas where the rain has stopped falling.
In an eerie repeat, the consensus of the computer forecast models is that another tropical system will develop in the western Caribbean and head into the Gulf of Mexico.
Crews work to restore power in the Upstate after Helene