Tracking the Tropics and south Florida weather
The area of low pressure is a "potential storm," according to a NWS senior forecaster. But it has a low chance of forming over the next week.
With just three weeks to go, both Election Day and the end of daylight saving time for 2024 are quickly approaching.
At a campaign stop in Georgia on Monday, Bill Clinton had some fun at the expense of the state’s most rabble-rousing ultraconservative member of Congress: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.He referenced the conspiracy theory she touted earlier this month in the wake of Hurricane Helene. “Yes they can control the weather,” she posted on X, without specifying who exactly “they” are. In another post, she also emphasized how the devastation in the Southeast could affect the election—likely in a way that h
A quick taste of winter weather moving into the Great Lakes
A noticeably chilly pattern has descended on the Great Lakes, bringing the region some of its coldest temperatures since the spring, along with the chance of flurries for higher elevations in parts of southern Ontario
Is the U.S. in the clear for hurricanes in 2024? The Weather Network looks to the past while reviewing what may lie ahead for the rest of the current Atlantic season
Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.
Forecasts show the Nooksack River rising sharply this week, cresting below flood stage.
Here are some of the best pictures of Tsuchinshan-ATLAS taken by photographers from around the UK.
ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties hard hit by Hurricane Milton are returning to a semblance of normalcy, with power restored to most areas on Monday, gas stations reopening and students preparing to return to school.
More than 20 earthquakes have been confirmed in South Carolina this year following Sunday’s flurry of tremors in the same Palmetto State county.
TORONTO — An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, misinformation about the severity of the storms and the government’s response to them has run wild, putting the lives of FEMA workers at risk in heavily impacted states like North Carolina.
"Latin America has 99 problems but hurricanes ain't one," one Reddit user said.
The first sign of winter is going to end this long weekend off but is this the fall into winter? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
The Alafia River in Valrico, Florida, is swollen due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Milton, and residents are being urged to evacuate.
Manatee County’s Community Health Team held a pop-up clinic in Trailer Estates offering wellness visits, first aid, health screenings, referrals and local support and information for residents.
Frosty start Monday, staying cool
Sumter County officials encourage residents to evacuate, flood levels rising