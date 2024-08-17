Tracking weekend heat, weekend storm chances, and a possible pause to the heat

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks the heat and the likeliest time for storms this weekend, then looks ahead to a weak front that could drop in slightly cooler and drier air, he'll show you the timing and when more comfortable air arrives, then finally takes a quick look at the tropics and Hurricane Ernesto and the rest of the tropical seven day outlook.

