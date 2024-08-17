Tracking weekend storms, more heat, and and end to the heat

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks the heat and the likeliest time for storms this weekend, then looks ahead to a weak front that could drop in slightly cooler and drier air, he'll show you the timing and when more comfortable air arrives, then finally takes a quick look at the tropics and Hurricane Ernesto and the rest of the tropical seven day outlook.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Beryl is making its way to the Caribbean Sea after brewing in the Atlantic Ocean

    Here’s the latest on Category 5 Hurricane Beryl

  • Injured B.C. bear put down after being fed watermelon: RCMP

    COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.

  • 'Wall of water' in Montreal after underground pipe breaks, floods streets and homes

    MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.

  • Heavy downpours likely across southern portions of B.C. & Alberta

    Isolated storms persist into Friday for portions of Western Canada with the main threat being heavy rain. A low pressure system is likely to stall over Southern Alberta bringing widely isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.

  • Hurricane Ernesto lashes Bermuda as wealthy British territory closes down

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.

  • Beef jerky, salted nuts and iodine tablets helped an 89-year-old hiker’s ‘very unlikely’ survival in Idaho wilderness

    Equipped with only 19 pounds of gear, 89-year-old Bing Olbum set off on what he intended to be a five-day hiking trip.

  • What we know so far about potential Ernesto impacts to Canada

    With Hurricane Ernesto now churning away from Puerto Rico, forecasters are keeping an eye on its future path in the Atlantic, including potential impacts to Canada's East Coast.

  • Shark tagger ditches sinking whale but finds 'giant visitor' off L.A.

    Last Sunday morning, as L.A. County lifeguards planned to tow a 51-foot fin whale carcass 20-plus miles offshore, Keith Poe was in intercept mode. Poe, who tags and photographs great white sharks for scientific research, had hoped to be on site when the carcass was cut loose…

  • A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why

    A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.

  • Another weekend upset with disruptive rainy weather in southern Ontario

    Tell us if you've heard this one before — rain showers and thunderstorms could disrupt your outdoor weekend plans in southern Ontario this upcoming weekend

  • Evacuation ordered in northern Japan, power out, flights, trains canceled as a typhoon approaches

    TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate Friday because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from a powerful typhoon approaching in the Pacific Ocean.

  • Japan's first-ever megaquake advisory brings worry and confusion. What does it mean?

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.

  • Lightning Flashes Within Hurricane Ernesto

    Satellite imagery shows lightning flashing within Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, August 15.The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and was forecast to reach Bermuda by late Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.“Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ernesto could be near major hurricane strength by Friday,” the NHC said on Thursday, adding that the storm was forecast to be a “large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday.”Ernesto dropped several inches of rain on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving more than 430,000 customers without power by the next morning.Hurricane warnings were in effect for Bermuda, per the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Severe Solar Storm Creates Stunning Auroras During Meteor Shower

    Bad Turns Good Looks like the Sun is having another one of its outbursts again, because it just blasted us with a severe geomagnetic storm that crackled through our planet's magnetic field. The Space Weather Prediction Center said it detected the solar event on Monday morning, when it was classified as a severe G4 level […]

  • Monitoring Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto: NHC’s Friday, Aug 16 latest advisory

    Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto

  • Ukrainian lion with 'shellshock' being rescued for new life in UK

    A Ukrainian lion with "shellshock" is being driven 1,400 miles to start a new life in the UK. Yuna has psychological issues and coordination problems after debris landed near her enclosure in January, according to a Kent animal sanctuary. Yuna and male lion Rori - who's also said to be traumatised following a "massive attack" on Kyiv - are the first of five lions being rescued.

  • ‘Doomsday fish’ found dead off the coast of Southern California

    A group kayakers and snorkelers off of La Jolla, California encountered the rare deep-sea fish. According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, there have only been 20 sightings of the oarfish on California shores since 1901.

  • Nova Scotia company offers first-ever shark cage diving experience in Canada

    While tourism in Atlantic Canada is best known for whale watching and sail boat tours, a Nova Scotia company is making waves by offering shark cage diving, a first for Canada. Heidi Petracek takes a trip with Atlantic Shark Expeditions to see what it's all about.

  • Taiwan hit by another big quake, no immediate reports of damage

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck 34 km (21 miles) off Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien on Friday, the weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage from what was the second strong tremor to hit the island in less than a day. The quake also shook buildings in the capital Taipei. "It was close," said Hsieh Yu Wei, a singer who pulled his car over the moment he received a government-issued quake warning while driving on a Hualien coastal highway.

  • Burst pipe turns Montreal streets into gushing rivers

    STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.