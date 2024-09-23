Tracking what's going to be Helene and its impacts on Louisiana

Meteorologist Devon Lucie dives into what's expected to be Helene within the next day or so, giving us the latest stats and information on what it's doing right now, then has the latest tracks, forecast strength, and analyzes the current environment and what it's going to be moving in to, while highlighting its impacts it might have on Louisiana, then turns the attention to the local high resolution forecast showing how long this late summer heat holds, what our rain chances will be, and finishes with your entire seven day forecast.