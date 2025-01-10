Tractor convoy in protest of farming tax change

Farmer Alan Hughes is taking part in the action in Shrewsbury [BBC]

A convoy of more than 30 slow-moving tractors, organised by farmers, took place on the A5 in Shrewsbury.

The vehicles started at Halls Shrewsbury Livestock Auction Centre before driving repeatedly between the Dobbie's and Emstrey roundabouts in protest of changes to inheritance tax which were announced in the government's budget.

"It's the end really, farming is on it's knees already," said Alan Hughes, a farmer near Leintwardine.

On Thursday environment secretary Steve Reed said he was "sorry" decisions had upset farmers but argued "stable finances are the foundation of the economic growth needed".

"I'm having to run two farm diversifications just to break even... any other industry would go mad if they were told you have to produce food at a loss and then run another business to pay yourself and feed your family," Mr Hughes said.

"We hope that there will be an abolishment of inheritance tax for all, not just farmers."

The BBC has contacted the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for comment.

More than 30 tractors are taking part in the convoy [BBC]

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20% - half the usual inheritance tax rate.

Many farmers argue that while they are asset rich - for example, in terms of their land and livestock - they are cash poor and the changes would mean they would have to sell up to be able to pay the tax.

Reed said he was apologising for having "to take decisions that are very difficult for the sector because of what we inherited".

