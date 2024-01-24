Tractor-trailer crash and water main break affecting traffic in Boynton Beach

ABC News

The FAA said Tuesday it will investigate after a tire under the front nose of a Delta Boeing 757 fell off one of the wheels and rolled down a nearby embankment. The incident occurred on Saturday around 11:15 a.m. local time at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while Delta Flight 982 was taxiing before takeoff to Bogota, Colombia. In air traffic control audio included in a report from the FAA, a controller is heard alerting the pilot of the situation, saying, "One of your nose tires just came off; it just rolled off the runway behind you."