A girl has been left orphaned following a horrific crash which killed four members of her family and two other people - as a relative says his heart has been "ripped into a million pieces". Shane Roller, his partner Shannen Morgan, and two of their daughters, Lillie and Rubie, died on the A61 near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, when their Ford Focus was in collision with a motorbike on Sunday afternoon. A man and a woman on the motorbike were also killed in Sunday's incident, and all six died at the scene - on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley.