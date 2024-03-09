Tractor-trailer flips, dumps sand across Mass. highway
Photos and video from the scene showed sand covering several lanes of the road, with the truck on its side near the median of the highway.
Photos and video from the scene showed sand covering several lanes of the road, with the truck on its side near the median of the highway.
A transport truck operator was charged with careless driving Friday after a fiery crash that closed a stretch of westbound Highway 401 lanes in Toronto through the morning rush hour.The driver collided with a guard rail near the Avenue Road exit around 12:30 a.m., according to Ontario Provincial Police.The truck, which was loaded with cardboard, caught fire and blocked all of the westbound express lanes. Police closed the express lanes from Highway 404 to Avenue to allow firefighters to battle t
When you buy a luxury automobile with a hefty price tag of $80,000, give or take, you expect it to last. In fact, you might even expect a seamless experience, with visits to the mechanic only for...
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a United Airlines flight that lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco International Airport, damaging several cars in a parking lot before the plane safely landed at Los Angeles International Airport, the agency said.
When it comes to the question of the fastest fighter jet, you can choose to compare only those fighter jets that are still in service, or you can consider every last jet fighter that's ever graced the skies — and we've chosen to go with the latter.
Cars as status symbols seem to be a thing of the past, according to Dave Ramsey -- and a majority of wealthy people are exercising frugality. While some wealthy Americans drive luxury vehicles, an...
Earlier this week, the FAA said it found "multiple" quality control issues with Boeing.
Just because you're buying used doesn't mean you have to sacrifice reliability. There are plenty of used pickups that are great buys for those who need to perform the twin tasks of everyday routine...
A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Japan dumped fuel for two hours after a tire fell off one of the Boeing 777's landing gear struts.
A United Airlines Boeing 777 lost a wheel on takeoff. It smashed a car on its way through an employee parking lot and into a Hertz rental lot.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top prosecutor has taken over the investigation into an alleged arson attack on the power supply of the electric car company Tesla near Berlin. A spokeswoman said there is an initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have been involved in the attack. In such cases, the federal prosecutor's office, the top law enforcement agency in Germany, is responsible for the investigation. On Tuesday, production at Tesla’s electric vehicle plant in Gruenheide came to a stand
In this piece, we are going to look at 15 Cities with the Worst Public Transportation in the US. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the transportation industry, you can go directly to 5 Cities with the Worst Public Transportation in the US. In the realm of transportation, the global public transit […]
A United plane landing in Houston rolled onto the grass and passengers had to evacuate with the emergency stairs on Friday.
Man accused of killing actor Treat Williams in motor vehicle crash enters guilty plea
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco. Fire engines stood by at Los Angeles International Airport but weren't needed, as the Boeing 777 made an uneventful landing and stopped about two-thirds of the way down a runway. Airport spokesman Dae Levine said the plane landed safely. It was then towed away. The flight carried 235 passengers and a crew of 14, United said. The air
Charging network stocks have seen double-digit declines in the past year.
The decision issued Wednesday threw out the railroad's claim that the companies that made chemicals that spilled and owned tank cars that ruptured should share the cost of the cleanup. An assortment of chemicals spilled and caught fire after the train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023. Three days later, officials blew open five tank cars filled with vinyl chloride because they feared those cars might explode.
In a heart-stopping incident during a training flight in Washington, a light aircraft faced engine failure on March 5. The skilled pilot promptly deployed the craft's parachute system, orchestrating a safe landing. Remarkably, both pilot and passenger walked away unscathed.
A Vermont man on Friday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Ryan Koss, 35, who knew Williams, was given a one-year deferred sentence and as part of his probation will have his driving license revoked for a year and must complete a community restorative justice program on the misdemeanor charge. Koss was turning left into a parking lot in a Honda SUV on June 12 when he collided with Williams’ oncoming motorcycle in Dorset, police said.
Most mechanics will tell you that an electric car is much simpler under the hood. It only has 20 moving parts compared to nearly 200 for a car with a combustible engine. That might lead you...
Chevy is resuming production of its Blazer EV after pausing to address software issues that crippled cars at launch. We now have pricing for most trims.