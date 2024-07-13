Tractor-trailer slams into Wendy's

WGAL - Lancaster/Harrisburg

A tractor-trailer hauling 46,000 pounds of beef crashed through a Wendy's in Dauphin County early Friday morning. Lower Swatara Township Police said the driver told them that his glasses fogged up and he could not see.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories