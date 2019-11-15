Tracy Letts Talks About "Ford v Ferrari" & His Role In The True Story-Based Film

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in "Ford v Ferrari," based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari. Tracy Letts passed by BUILD to have a conversation about the film.