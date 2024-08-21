Tracy Tutor Reveals Her New Dallas Bachelorette Pad and Opens Up About ‘First Time’ Living Alone (Exclusive)

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the ‘MDLLA’ star’s new solo abode in Texas, where she’s expanding her real estate business

Tracy Tutor is embracing a fresh start thanks to her new Dallas bachelorette pad!

After making the decision to expand her real estate business to Texas and live there part-time, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 49, is finally opening the doors to her newly outfitted space.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at Tutor’s new home away from home that also serves as a sanctuary where she can enjoy her own company following her split from ex Erik Anderson. The luxury real estate agent says she’s “excited” to be settling into her new abode as it marks an important milestone for her after her breakup.

“Believe it or not, this is the first time I have lived alone,” Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “First it was roommates, then boyfriends, moving on to husband, then husband and two kids, more boyfriends, but always dogs. It is refreshing to come home to my space there and it’s exactly how I left it.”

Chase Hall Tracy Tutor in her new Dallas apartment

The Douglas Elliman realtor opens up about her breakup in season 15 of MDLLA (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo). While she comes to terms with her three-and-a-half year relationship ending this season, Tutor tells PEOPLE that she’s ready for a clean slate and that her Dallas apartment is helping her do that.

“Well, the shackles have been lifted as they say,” she jokes. “New city, new beginning."



Chase Hall Tracy Tutor in her new Dallas apartment

When it comes to the interior design of any of her homes, Tutor says she’s “always about light and space” and that she looks for pieces that are the “perfect amount of provocative and fun.”

“It was important for me to keep a neutral palette, so I could come home after a crazy day in Dallas and unwind,” she explains, adding that the interior came together in just two weeks thanks to some help from the team at George Bass Design.

However, there’s one piece in her home that Tutor made sure to pay special attention to while bringing her design vision to life.

Chase Hall Tracy Tutor's bed in her new Dallas apartment

“The most important element for me is my bed — I value my sleep more than most,” she says. “I thought I had hit the jackpot with my bed in Beverly Hills, but Hästens proved me wrong. It’s like a cloud.”

Being a “California girl at heart,” Tutor adds that she really values her outdoor spaces as well, which is why her patio “needed to be treated like a room in and of itself.”

Chase Hall Tracy Tutor's outdoor space in her new Dallas apartment

As for why she chose Texas for her new home base, she says it all started because of business, as she saw her network begin to leave California for “tax-free” states. However, once she experienced the lifestyle that the Lone Star State has to offer, she found herself wanting more.

“Once arriving there, I immediately fell in love not just with the opportunity, but the people. Becoming a part-time resident there was easy for me,” she explains. “ After building a team of accomplished agents, it became apparent that I wasn’t just going to sell there, I wanted to be there.”

Chase Hall Tracy Tutor in her new Dallas apartment

Tutor is even open to making a permanent move to Texas at some point, if the timing is right: “I have learned in life to never say never.”

On whether she's open to sharing her Dallas home with someone special one day, she emphasizes that her new place is all hers for now, but she is warming up to the dating scene in Texas.

“I am not ready to share it yet,” she says, referring to her apartment, “but I am open to finding a partner. Perhaps he’s located in the greater Dallas area, hopefully with his own home.”

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



