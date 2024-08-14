Trade minister criticizes higher U.S. softwood lumber duties as unfair, unwarranted

WASHINGTON — Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.

Minister Mary Ng says the U.S. has significantly increased duties on softwood lumber from Canada, from 8.05 per cent to 14.54 per cent.

It's the latest salvo in a bilateral back-and-forth that Ottawa has described as a drag on efforts to improve the cost and supply of housing.

Ng says the increase will harm consumers and producers on both sides of the border and called for a lasting resolution to this long-standing dispute.

The BC Lumber Trade Council says it couldn’t come at a worse time, exacerbating already challenging conditions.

President Kurt Niquidet says in a news release it will affect manufacturing operations, jobs and communities around the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press