Trade panel rules in US favor in Mexico GMO corn dispute case

A general view of cornfields near West Point, Iowa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trade dispute panel ruled on Friday that Mexico's restrictions on U.S. genetically modified corn exports violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, handing the Biden administration a major trade victory in its final days.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the panel ruled in favor of all seven U.S. legal claims in the long-running case, finding that Mexico's restrictions are not based on science and violate the USMCA's chapters on sanitary and phytosanitary measures and on market access and national treatment.

