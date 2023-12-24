The tradition behind France's favourite Christmas beverage

Vin chaud, known as mulled wine in English, is a staple of Christmas markets. For centuries it's been enjoyed in Europe during colder months. In France, the traditional winter drink has its own twist.

Mulled wine originated in the Roman Empire, where it was called conditum paradoxum. Its popularity continued to rise in 15th century Germany, where it is known as Gluhwein, as well as in Nordic countries.

Its spicy recipe was intended to keep people warm in winter, and was even seen as a healing treatment.

The beverage gained its Christmastime status at the end of the 19th century, when it became a fixture at German Christmas markets. It also took hold in the French border region of Alsace, before continuing to gain momentum at marchés de Noël throughout the country.

Today it’s one of France’s most beloved Christmas traditions, and is easy to find at the hundreds of markets that open during the festive season.

For those seeking out a warm glass of vin chaud in Paris, there are dozens of Christmas markets to choose from.

But France’s most popular and oldest marchés de Noël, dating back to 1570, are found in Strasbourg.

In Roman times, mulled wine was prepared with wine, honey and spices, including pepper, bay leaf, saffron and dates. Today, recipes vary from country to country.

France boasts its own version of mulled wine, usually including honey, cinnamon and orange, as well as star anise, cinnamon sticks and cloves.

Alsace also offers a white wine version called vin chaud blanc.

Add your preferred spices and gently heat to a simmer. Just don't boil it.



