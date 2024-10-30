NYC Marathon Finish Line Painted Ahead of Race Day

The New York Road Runners and other officials painted lines marking the finish of the New York City marathon in Central Park on Wednesday, October 30.

Footage recorded by Police Commissioner Thomas G Donlon shows the event, which is a tradition at every New York City marathon.

The New York Road Runners is the non-profit that puts on the race. Representatives told local media that they had received 165,000 entries for this year’s race, the second-highest number since the event started in September of 1970. Runners are selected through a lottery system.

Around 50,000 people were expected to run on Sunday.

In 2023, 51,453 people finished the race in an average time of 4:39:47. Credit: Thomas G. Donlon via Storyful