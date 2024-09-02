Traditional medicine can help 'illuminate ... from a different angle,' says researcher

Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday on expectations for higher OPEC+ production starting in October and as signs of sluggish demand in China and the U.S., the world's two largest oil consumers, raised concerns about future consumption growth. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, is set to proceed with a planned oil output hike from October, six sources from the producer group told Reuters. Eight OPEC+ members are scheduled to boost output by 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, as part of a plan to begin unwinding their most recent layer of output cuts of 2.2 million bpd while keeping other cuts in place until end-2025.