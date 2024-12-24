Trafalgar Square menorah dismantled due to high winds

The Trafalgar Square menorah was taken down due to high winds (JLC)

A giant menorah in Trafalgar Square had to be dismantled due to high winds, changing plans for how Hanukkah is celebrated in central London, City Hall has said.

The menorah, also known as a Chanukiah, is a beloved tradition that unites Londoners celebrating the eight-day Jewish festival of light.

Since 2007 the Mayor of London has sponsored the menorah in Trafalgar Square and has described how it has become “a beacon for everyone in London, welcoming people of all religious, cultural, and political backgrounds.”

But high winds have meant the structure had to be taken down ahead of the festival's first day, which begins on Christmas Day this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jewish Leadership Council said in a statement: “The JLC and the Mayor of London are proud to work together each year to ensure a Chanukiah stands proudly in Trafalgar Square.

“The Chanukiah was constructed on Wednesday well ahead of the first night of Chanukah.

“Unfortunately, wind speeds are predicted in the coming days to exceed the maximum permitted for the structure so the Chanukiah had to be removed to ensure the safety of those in and around Trafalgar Square.

“Despite all efforts being made by all parties, it will regretfully not be possible to rebuild the Chanukiah in time.

“The JLC and the Mayor are working together to explore options to ensure Chanukah is still able to be prominently recognised in Trafalgar Square.”

A smaller menorah will be placed in the square and a projection of “Happy Hanukkah” will be beamed onto Nelson’s Column, according to the BBC.

This year Hanukkah runs from 25 December until 2 January.