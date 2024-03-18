Traffic alert: Fatal crash shuts down a part of Le Jeune Road in Coral Gables

A fatal crash shut down portions of Le Jeune Road in Coral Gables on Monday morning, according to Coral Gables Police Department.

North and southbound lanes are closed between Southwest 14th Street and Mendoza Avenue, police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Traffic alert: Fatal crash shuts down north and southbound lanes on Le Jeune Road in Coral Gables. Several blocks are affected, @CoralGablesPD said. @MiamiHerald https://t.co/d1QooeEBit pic.twitter.com/FSTrSaNmuH — Omar Rodríguez Ortiz (@Omar_fromPR) March 18, 2024

By 7 a.m., a body had been removed from the scene. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This breaking news story is developing and will be updated.