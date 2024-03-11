Traffic alert: Motorcycle crash investigation shuts down I-95 ramp in Broward

The northbound Interstate 95 off-ramp at Griffin Road was shut down Monday morning as Broward deputies investigate a crash with a motorcycle.

Several westbound lanes at Griffin Road were also shut down as of 8 a.m.

A bus remained on the road but the Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately say if it was involved in the crash.

Deputies did not immediately say if someone was injured.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound I-95 ramp at Griffin Road is shut down until further notice. BSO deputies are on scene investigating a crash involving a motorcycle. Motorists should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/5RHSiQDY4f — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 11, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.