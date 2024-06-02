Traffic concerns for Brooks and Dunn concert amid military plane crash
Traffic concerns for Brooks and Dunn concert amid military plane crash
Traffic concerns for Brooks and Dunn concert amid military plane crash
The couple, who already share two kids together, are expecting to welcome their third baby this December.
A former president convicted of 34 felonies is the definition of front-page news.
The Kansas City Chiefs were at the White House to celebrate their back-to-back Superbowl win when star tight end Travis Kelce stole the show.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday, lauding the back-to-back Super Bowl champion team for its sportsmanship on and off the field, and breaking an unofficial political rule about headwear. He tried on a Chiefs helmet the team gave him as a gift.
UPDATE: Indiana Fever GM Lin Wood has weighed in on Saturday’s incident involving her player Caitlin Clark and how Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter fouled the popular phenom. “There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop!” Wood wrote on X. “The league needs to “cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT …
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
The Dallas Mavericks have a true madman on their hands. Now we get to see what he can do in the NBA Finals.
"I think I might need to negotiate a wage this week," said MacIntyre's dad.
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Retirement should be a time when you finally get to travel, hit a little white ball around green landscapes and spend quality time with family and friends -- not your mechanic. So, especially if you...
A one-year-old girl is in critical condition and two others have suffered "life-altering injuries," police say, after a fiery crash on Highway 417 during rush hour Friday.An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson said they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles on the highway near Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Stittsville. Ottawa paramedics said they responded to a three-vehicle crash and treated seven patients.One child, whom OPP later identified a
Cristiano Ronaldo is reduced to tears after his Al-Nassr side lose the King's Cup final to rivals Al-Hilal on Friday night in a game with three red cards.
If you missed out on the stunning show of northern lights earlier this month, you might be in luck this weekend. The same sunspot is reappearing after traversing the far side of the sun, and it has the potential to produce strong flares in the coming days and months.
After a day spent learning more about Chevy's EVs, it's not clear to me if reputation alone can convince buyers.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be sporting a new look for two home games this season.The Riders introduced a new dark, obsidian green alternate uniform and logo on Thursday.The new uniforms will be worn on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on October 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team was excited to unveil the alternate uniforms and logo after several years of planning and perfecting them."Both were created with Rider Natio
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.
Real Madrid CF and England player Jude Bellingham has found love off the pitch – meet his girlfriend Laura Celia Valk...
Check out the results from the official UFC 302 fighter weigh-ins.