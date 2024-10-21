Traffic expected in Concord area for Trump’s event with faith leaders, Ben Carson

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally inside the Mosack Group manufacturing warehouse in Mint Hill on Sept. 25.

Charlotte region motorists can expect heavier traffic and possible delays Monday afternoon when Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Concord Convention Center.

Trump’s 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at 5400 John Q. Hammons Drive NW, according to the event’s registration website. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, and Ben Carson, the former U.S. secretary for Housing and Urban Development, are scheduled to appear.

The Concord event is the last of three stops in North Carolina for Trump on Monday. He planned a visit to Asheville to see the Helene-damaged areas, and Greenville where he will hold a rally.