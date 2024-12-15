Traffic lights put up for A47 body investigation

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered on the A47 near King's Lynn [BBC]

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place while police carry out further investigations on a small section of the A47, after a body was found.

A man in his 20s was discovered by the roadside near King's Lynn on 2 December at about 09:20 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said to "ensure the safety of officers" temporary lights would be in use on the eastbound carriageway on Sunday, between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout, until 16:00 GMT.

A man in his 60s from Reading, Berkshire, has been bailed until March after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.

The man died from a head injury, according to preliminary findings of a post-mortem examination.

Norfolk Police said it apologised for any delays caused by the lights.

Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links