Traffic Slows to a Crawl After Bomb Cyclone Hits Bellevue

Trees downed in a powerful bomb cyclone storm led to road closures and slowed traffic in Bellevue, Washington, on November 19.

The storm brought high winds to Bellevue – near Seattle – on the evening of Tuesday, November 19, downing trees and causing power outages across western Washington and Canada. “Gusts were measured above 50 mph throughout coastal communities in Washington, and wind speeds reached triple digits off the coast of Vancouver Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Once storm conditions passed, first responders and local transportation and power officials were left to deal with the damage done by falling trees. At least two deaths were reported in Washington, one in Bellevue and one in Lynnwood.

Cleanup efforts in the region are ongoing, and over 350,000 customers were still without power in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, according to Poweroutage.us. Credit: Diego Castro via Storyful