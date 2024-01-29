Traffic Stops in Anchorage as Moose Lumbers Across Snowy Road

A moose brought traffic to a halt in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, January 28, as snow blanketed the region.

This video captured by Brian Brettschneider shows the moose walking through the snow to slowly cross the road.

The National Weather Service forecasted up to 13 inches of additional snowfall in Anchorage from Sunday to Monday.

Anchorage is known to be one of the best places to see a moose, with wildlife officials estimating that 1,500 wild moose live in and around the city. Credit: Brian Brettschneider via Storyful