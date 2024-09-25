Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels 2024 Tour Due to 'Serious Heart Condition' Requiring 'Immediate Medical Attention'

"I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025," said the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee

Scott Dudelson/Getty Dave Mason in October 2019

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Dave Mason in concert.

The Traffic founder, 78, revealed his upcoming 2024 tour is canceled, as he's currently seeking medical treatment for a "serious heart condition," in an Instagram post shared Sept. 24.

"Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of his Fall 'Traffic Jam 2024' west coast tour after doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention," read a statement from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's team.

Paul Natkin/Getty Dave Mason in August 1980

The note continued, "His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025."

Mason also provided a direct statement to fans about his feelings on the unfortunate news. "I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders. I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025," he said.

The musician, who's worked with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and Jimi Hendrix, was originally set to play a string of shows in Arizona, Nevada and California through Oct. 12.

Al Pereira/Getty Dave Mason in March 2003

Last week, Mason's team informed fans the tour's first two shows in Phoenix and Las Vegas were canceled "under the advice of doctors."

Formed in 1967, Traffic featured an original lineup of Mason, Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood.

Mason's solo career kicked off in 1970 with his debut album, Alone Together, and he's since released over a dozen additional projects. His highest-charting solo hit is 1977's "We Just Disagree," which reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chris Walter/Getty Dave Mason in 1968

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of Traffic's founders in 2004.

In a 2019 interview with Louder, Mason said a major highlight in his career was witnessing Hendrix record a cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" for his 1968 album, Electric Ladyland.

"I suppose if I have to choose one moment it would be sitting across from Hendrix, facing him with my acoustic guitar, Mitch Mitchell next to us, and laying down the track for All Along The Watchtower," he said at the time. "That would rate up there."



